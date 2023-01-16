LSU Report Card: Wide Receivers

The LSU wide receiver room came into the 2022 season labeled by many as the top receiving corps in college football. After a shaky start, this group catapulted the Tigers to a dominant run to close out the season.

Led by sophomore Malik Nabers, LSU handled business through the air to make an SEC Championship Game appearance, but how did the rest of this group play?

The LSU wide receiver report card:

Malik Nabers: A

Nabers will enter his junior season for LSU in 2023. The Tigers’ WR1 did not disappoint in his sophomore campaign. Leading the team with 72 receptions for 1,017 yards, Nabers took over this wide receiver room. Still a youngster with room to grow, Year 3 has all the makings of being special.

But it’s important to focus on what Nabers accomplished this season. After a disappointing first game of the year against Florida State, he bounced back to prove what he’s capable of. Moving forward, it’s clear the expectations this program has for the sophomore wideout with NFL Draft hype coming into 2023.

Kayshon Boutte: B-

Boutte burst onto the scene as a freshman and carried his success into his sophomore campaign. In Year 2 with the Tigers, he reeled in 38 catches for 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns his sophomore season. Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2022, expectations were high with first round draft pick or bust narratives on his shoulders.

Despite this, Boutte still took over at times, totaling 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns with LSU winning the SEC West. The Bayou Bengals’ stud became the focal point of opposing teams’ scouting reports, still controlling the pace when called upon. It wasn’t the year many had hoped for, but Boutte made the most of his opportunities to shine when needed.

Jaray Jenkins: B+

Mr. Reliable for this LSU football program, Jenkins answered the call nearly every time this team needed a play made. Reeling in 27 receptions for 404 yards and a team leading six touchdown receptions, the savvy veteran held this unit together like glue.

Declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after a fifth-year in Baton Rouge, Jenkins is prepared for the next phase of his football journey after capping off a stellar career with LSU.

Brian Thomas Jr.: B+

Like Nabers, Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene this season. With 31 receptions for 361 yards and five touchdowns, the sophomore wideout displayed what truly makes him such a lethal red zone threat.

The ability to go up and catch virtually any ball thrown his way, it was a wakeup call for this receiving corps knowing the talent Thomas Jr, has. Playing with tremendous physicality, Thomas Jr. has the chance to be a key piece to this offense in 2023 if he plays his cards right during camp.

Kyren Lacy: C-

At 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, Lacy has the size and strength to hang with the best of them in the SEC, boosting his stock during his time in Lafayette under head coach Billy Napier. In his first year with LSU after transferring from the University of Louisiana, Lacy showed flashes, but proved there is still room to grow.

Consistent drops held him back from reaching the next level, but in his first season with the Tigers Lacy totaled 24 receptions for 268 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jack Bech: C-

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal in December before announcing his decision to transfer to TCU. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two.

Bech recorded 14 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown this season. This comes after a dominant true freshman year where he led the team in receptions (43) while adding 489 yards and three touchdowns. Lack of involvement and injuries halted success in his sophomore season with LSU.