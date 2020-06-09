LSU Coach Ed Orgeron on First Day of Workouts, How Leadership Committee Wants to Spark Real Change

LSU is set to start voluntary workouts on Tuesday, the first time strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt can work out his players in over three months. But there were far more important issues that coach Ed Orgeron discussed in his weekly interview with Baton Rouge radio show "Off the Bench."

In the aftermath of the George Floyd death that has sparked peaceful protests across the nation, Orgeron said the leaders of the team got together and discussed possible actions that can be taken to ensure change. In a group compiled of team leaders and coaches, Orgeron wanted to hear what they were thinking and how to best go about finding solutions.

"I talked to them about specific stuff that's going on in our world today and I had a leadership committee, 12 of our guys, we got together and voice their opinion for us to come up with a solution," Orgeron said. "One of the solutions they came up with as a group, to represent the team, is that we're all going to register to vote. All of our players will be checking in today and we're going to register to vote online."

Back to the weight room, Moffitt will have six separate groups of 20 players sprinkled in throughout the day as LSU prepares for preseason camp, which is reportedly set to be approved by the NCAA this week.

Each player will get their own individual weight rack in an effort to practice safe social distancing. On the docket for Tuesday's workout is squats, power cleans and bench press. While Moffitt is allowed to be in the weight room with the players, the coaching staff can't watch or have any interaction with the players during the workouts.

"I woke up and smelled that special air in Baton Rouge, it feels like football season. I’m so excited to have our players working out, they stayed in great shape and I'm so proud of them," Orgeron said. "We can have zoom meetings so it's still the same as it was during the height of the pandemic. I think things are going to change in July but we haven't been told when we can have meetings with them or start walkthroughs."

Orgeron also touched on the linebacker position group, one that was certainly a concern in the aftermath of the national championship but could now very well be one of strength heading into 2020. With Bo Pelini not only being the defensive coordinator but having a background as a linebacker coach, his knowledge and ability to coach the linebackers is perhaps the biggest asset the Tigers brought in this offseason.

"I have complete confidence in Bo Pelini, that's a defensive coordinator and an excellent position coach," Orgeron said. "He's a fundamentals coach, he brings some fire and I think those guys are going to respond to him very well."

Junior Damone Clark and North Dakota State transfer Jabril Cox figure to be the projected starters but there are a few freshmen that Orgeron is excited about.

At Mike linebacker, Clark, Marcel Brooks and freshman Antoine Sampah provide a three deep look. At the "Stack" linebacker spots, LSU has a plethora of guys that are competing for playing time including Cox, Micah Baskerville, Ray Thornton, Josh White and Devonta Lee.

In a 4-3 defense, the "Stack" linebackers traditionally line up on either side of the Mike with the purpose of having seven players "stack" the box to create more pressure on the quarterback.

"We're stacked at the two STACK linebackers," Orgeron said. "Josh White I think is one of the best linebackers we've recruited, he can key and diagnose plays, I think you're really gonna love him. I expect him to play a lot. We've got some depth there. I think Bo will be able to rotate our guys and this will be a position that's wide open so let's see who wins."

Lee in particular is an interesting case for the coaching staff as he spent his entire freshman season at receiver before making the transition to linebacker in the offseason. Now, Orgeron is thinking Lee might also be a good fit at safety or up closer to the line of scrimmage, where JaCoby Stevens butters his bread.

"He's 6-foot-1, 231 and Devonta is an excellent athlete," Orgeron said. "We're trying to find a spot for Devonta, it may be safety, linebacker or may be a position like we use JaCoby Stevens. That might be something he [Devonta] can do, closer to the football, making plays and rushing the passer."

With having his players back on campus, Orgeron, who was alone in his office just a few short weeks ago, is excited by having his coaching staff and team around to prepare to defend their championship title.





"It's like Christmas, having the whole family together," Orgeron said. "It's fun having some energy in the building, the coaches got a pep in their step, the players are around. Obviously we're all wearing masks which is different but it's the new norm and that's what we're gonna do."