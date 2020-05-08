Three Most Intriguing NFL Matchups for LSU Football Rookies

With LSU players riddled across the National Football League, that makes for some intriguing matchups in which former teammates have now turned into foes.

Over the course of their historic 2020 NFL Draft run, the Tigers had a player selected at every offensive and defensive position, and every eligible offensive player was drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent, showcasing just how special LSU’s offense was in 2019.

For No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, and first-round selections K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and many others, the 2020 schedule release on Thursday produced some fascinating NFL reunions for LSU’s former standouts.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Thursday, Sept. 17 (NFL Network, 8:20 p.m.)

There’s no question this matchup is the most captivating for LSU fans. And better yet, the two teams are set to face off twice this season.

The Browns have seemingly become Baton Rouge North the past few years with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Greedy Williams. But now with the additions of safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jacob Phillips, you might as well change their colors to purple and gold.

Moments after being selected in the NFL Draft, both Delpit and Phillips had some fun with reporters when asked which former teammate they’re most excited to go up against.

“I’m very excited to pick Joe [Burrow] off twice a year,” Delpit said.

Burrow finished the 2019 season as one of the most accurate passers in college football history, completing 76.3% of his passes against a schedule that included seven top-10 opponents.

Phillips led the Tigers in tackles (113) in 2019, but still managed to fly under-the-radar in terms of NFL hype. One would think the leading tackler of the National Champions would go higher than No. 97 overall, but luckily for him, Cleveland feels like the right fit.

Similar to Delpit, Phillips talked some trash to Burrow in his post-draft interview, saying “We couldn’t tackle [Burrow] in practice, so I’m going to enjoy it.”

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans: Sunday, Sept. 27 (CBS, 12:00 p.m.)

Just like in the indoor facility in Baton Rouge, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Kristian Fulton will have the chance to battle it out, this time at the professional level.

With the departure of Stefon Diggs this offseason, Jefferson’s arrival in Minnesota comes at the perfect time. Setting the single-season reception record (111) in his junior season at LSU, Jefferson was essentially a professional receiver wearing a college uniform, and his game completely translates to the next level.

“Jefferson will force them to remain honest,” said CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards. “Jefferson primarily worked out of the slot last season but shows the ability to play outside. [Vikings Offensive Coordinator] Gary Kubiak's system will lead defenses in one direction, allowing the LSU product to work across the field. His best attribute is his ability after the catch. Kubiak will give him those chances.”

Fulton forced an incompletion on 29.1% of targets since 2017, which marks the highest rate in college football. Many grading him as a first-round talent, the Titans got a steal at No. 61.

“He’s arguably the best zone corner in the entire draft and had 20 pass breakups over the past two seasons despite college offenses scared to test him,” said Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Monday, Sept. 28 (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.)

There may not be two teams in the draft that picked players with a better fit to their organizations than Patrick Queen (Ravens) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs).

The Ravens are known for a bruising style of defense, especially at linebacker, and Queen brings the type of physicality that could produce himself a long career in Baltimore.

For Edwards-Helaire, his game directly fits into the Chiefs’ scheme. While he’s shown to be an impressive runner with spin moves and agility between the tackles, Edwards-Helaire will likely be a major threat in the passing game, and who better to catch passes from than Super Bowl MVP QB Patrick Mahomes.

"I think that's the biggest thing is he can do everything," Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said about Edwards-Helaire in an interview with 610 Sports Radio. “So you look at a guy like Clyde, who I've seen a lot of LSU tape obviously with coach (Joe) Brady coming in now. He's a guy who's very instinctive, he can run the ball, quick, he can make people miss, but then you look at when he runs routes, he's like Sproles. He's a shorter guy. By no means small, but he is shorter.”