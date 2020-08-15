Tigers in the NFL: A Look at How LSU Football Rookies Are Adjusting to First Training Camp

For many former LSU players, NFL training camp is underway despite the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19. First-round selections like quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Justin Jefferson have been plastered all over social media lately donning their new threads at practice.

Given the unusual offseason, though, there hasn’t been a ton of updates surrounding LSU’s NFL draft picks. However, there have been some notable tidbits to come out of the past week or so.

According to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, Jaguars DE and former Tiger K’Lavon Chaisson has a minor hamstring issue and will work to the side. Chaisson is expected to be an immediate contributor to the pass rush down in Jacksonville.

With Chiefs running back Damien Williams opting out for the 2020 season, that leaves the starting role open for LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire. For head coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Edwards-Helaire’s work ethic has been impressive so far.

“My first impression is that he’s a hard worker,” Mahomes said in Sunday’s media briefing. “I think that’s the first thing that you could see from Day 1. He’s always wanting to learn more, he’s wanting to get in every single rep that they let him in. He’s someone that has gotten better every single day. I’m excited to have him, adapt him, and involve him more and more in the offense. And as he learns more, he’ll be able to progress and have more success.”

The Chiefs have been pushing out a handful of content highlighting their first-round pick, especially alongside former LSU great and current Chief safety Tyrann Matheiu.

Many reports have also suggested that LSU’s Joe Burrow is ahead of schedule in the Bengals offense. Putting pen to paper to a $36.1 million contract, with a $23.9 million signing bonus, Burrow isn’t the type to sit back and settle. He wants to earn every penny of that paycheck.

"He has that confidence about him, but he's not overboard," receiver Alex Erickson said. "He carries himself like he knows he belongs. As he should. He earned the right to be the No. 1 pick. He's earned the right to be the face of the franchise. But he has a rookie's approach. He has to earn the respect of his teammates. He's doing that one day at a time."

Justin Jefferson is a guy who is expected to be a starter from Day 1 in Minnesota, and according to ESPN’s NFL Analyst Field Yates, no rookie receiver is set up for a bigger season than him.

Drafted with the No. 22 pick overall, Jefferson led the FBS with 111 receptions in 2019, for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. He recently signed a four-year rookie deal that included a $7.1 million signing bonus.

“Jefferson was one of my favorite players in this year's draft,” said Jared Dubin of CBS Sports. “He has his work cut out for him in replacing a traded former star [in Stefon Diggs]. He's not an explosive athlete, but Jefferson is a really versatile route-runner. He does his best work in the slot, where he can set defenders up and shake them out of their boots in all that open space. Adam Thielen is at his best in the slot as well, though, so it'll be interesting to see how the Vikings deploy them.”