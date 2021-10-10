LSU Run Over by No. 16 Kentucky, Reach New Low Point in 2021 Season

Tigers pounded on both sides of the line of scrimmage as gameplan, execution fall flat

It felt nearly impossible for LSU to reach a lower point as a program than last week's devastating loss to Auburn. But the Tigers exceeded anyone's expectations by laying a dud in Lexington, completely out played on both sides of the ball.

LSU was pounded to the ground by the Kentucky run offense and Max Johnson and company were shut down through the air, leading to a 42-21 loss, a second straight conference defeat for the Tigers.

The efficiency of the Wildcats running attack was the big issue as Kentucky running backs Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke combined for 244 yards and 331 total on the ground. LSU had no answers as Kentucky's offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and the running backs were carrying Tigers' defenders down the field.

Kentucky had gains of 20, 17, 34, 21 and 32 yards by the halftime break and was completely fooling the defense with some of its creativity early in the game. The Wildcats had 12 rushes on the night that went for 10+ yards, including four that were 20+ yards.

As a team, Kentucky averaged 7.8 yards per rush highlighted by this run from quarterback Will Levis on the opening drive of the third quarter.

There was little need for Kentucky to throw the ball as the game wore on and the beating up front became more profound. And while the defensive effort up front wasn't very strong, the LSU offense didn't fare any better.

LSU's offense was more balanced and did start to find a little something with its run game. The playcalling was much more balanced in the first half with 15 pass calls and 19 runs in the first half as Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for a season high 135 yards and two touchdowns.

His touchdown in the third quarter made him the story for the offense midway through the third quarter, an offense that found its footing eventually but far too late.

But outside of some solid first down runs from Davis-Price, LSU's offense couldn't get anything going early. Miscues and sacks led to just 129 yards in the first half on offense as there wasn't much variety in the type of plays being run either.

It was a struggle for Max Johnson after some solid starts to drives as the quarterback went 1-for-7 after starting 8-for-8 to open the game. He missed a couple of throws downfield that would've been huge momentum boosts and just couldn't get into much of a rhythm throughout the night.

Johnson and the offense would find some success in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to Malik Nabers and a second rushing touchdown for Davis-Price. Johnson would finish the evening with 261 yards passing and a lone touchdown pass.

The unfortunate news was the team lost star receiver Kayshon Boutte to an ankle injury late in the game.

It was another one of those games where LSU just looked like the inferior team as it was out coached, out played and out executed from the get go. And the noise will only get louder from here.