LSU Football Running Backs to Welcome Reinforcements This Summer to Stir Up Competition

With spring camp in full swing, the Tigers are beginning to click on all cylinders with multiple position battles heating up. At the running back position, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery are healthy again with Tre’ Bradford and Josh Williams battling it out alongside them. As the top four rushers from last year’s group, these guys are fully embracing the challenge in camp.

Gaining an influx of talent in Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner coming to campus in June, the running back position is in good hands after a slow start to spring camp. Goodwin, rated the No.5 running back in the 2021 class, looks to come into the summer with a dynamic play style of speed and ability to make defenders miss in tight spaces.

Goodwin’s involvement in the passing game will be one of his biggest attributes as LSU’s spread offensive scheme will fit his play style significantly. The product of Trussville (Ala.) will look to come into camp for immediate playing time. Kiner, the No.7 rated running back in 2021, brings a different dimension to this LSU running back group. Named Ohio’s “Mr. Football,” Kiner brings a shiftiness to the field, with the ability to shed contact and run through defenders each down.

Kiner shows flashes of LSU great Clyde Edwards-Helaire, with the chance to be an every down back and contribute early to a loaded running back room. This 2021 LSU class is getting closer by the day, with Kiner growing his relationship with true-freshman and early enrollee, Garrett Nussmeier over the course of the last year.

"I'm pretty close with a lot of those guys especially Garrett [Nussmeier]," Kiner said. "Garrett's my boy. Over quarantine I probably played 2K and Fortnite, all of those games with him every day so that's how much me and Garrett have been talking over this whole time. I feel like I've known him for a long time and I still haven't met him in person yet."

With the 2021 duo of Goodwin and Kiner looking to come in and make an immediate impact, they will have the chance to learn from Davis-Price and Emery, who have been in the LSU program for multiple years now and know what to expect as a younger player.

This running back group started off camp significantly banged up, with receivers Koy Moore and Trey Palmer having to take snaps during scrimmages, but with a healthy group coming together, it appears as though things are finally coming to fruition.

Coach Ed Orgeron is pleased with the improvement of this running back group throughout spring camp.

“I was so pleased with the play of the running backs on Thursday. Tyrion Davis had some big plays, John Emery did a great job. They looked like the backs I recruited,” Orgeron told reporters a week ago.

Goodwin and Kiner will look to round out this running back room with high hopes coming into the summer as Emery and Davis-Price look to push them to their max potential.

With the 2021 Spring Game taking place this Saturday, April 17, Tiger fans will get the chance to look at the depth and improvement of this Tiger group with their eyes set on bringing another title to Death Valley.