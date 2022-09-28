LSU Safety Joe Foucha Eager to Represent his Home-State, Unleash LouisiANIMAL

It’s been a long time coming for LSU safety Joe Foucha. The Louisiana native always had a dream of playing in Death Valley, but wanting to experience a new challenge led the New Orleans product to take his talent to Arkansas to begin his college career.

But Foucha hasn’t been alone on his journey. He’s been accompanied by his partner in crime Greg Brooks. The two New Orleans natives saw their friendship grow closer after becoming Razorbacks and haven’t looked back ever since.

Now? The two look to line up side-by-side in the purple and gold this Saturday against Auburn.

“The story couldn’t have gone any better. It's a beautiful thing to see,” Foucha said on Tuesday. “God does things for a reason. We’re here together and now we have an opportunity to play alongside each other.”

“We’ve been together for a while just by us transferring here together. And now he’s at safety, we’ve always wanted to play alongside each other.”

READ MORE: LSU's Secondary is Just Scratching the Surface, Continuity Forming

The dream to suit up for their hometown school was one the duo couldn’t pass up on. Of course, it all started in Arkansas, but now they have the chance to make things happen in a different city. Their city.

“Being at Arkansas and now we’re here, it brought us even closer together,” Foucha said. “Every day, day in and day out, just being on the practice field together, I feel like I know where he’s at and he knows where I’m at. We give each other that spark on the field when we’re playing with each other.”

For Foucha, the transition didn’t go as planned. Once arriving to Baton Rouge in the spring, expectations were high, but an academic issue led him to be suspended for the first four games of the 2022 season.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Talks Jayden Daniels' Progression, Injury Update

After serving his suspension, the time is now for Foucha to prove why he came to LSU. The only thing on his mind is getting in front of LSU fans, including his family, and shining bright under the lights.

“It’s going to be a beautiful thing to watch, especially with me sitting out," Foucha said. "I’ve been waiting on this moment for a long time and now that this moment has come I feel like I'm prepared. Now that I have the opportunity to finally get on the field… I can’t wait.”

READ MORE: Recruits React - Prospects Raving About Visit to Death Valley

The LSU secondary has seen a number of rotations over the first four weeks of the season, but with Foucha back, it should give this defense some stability. A player of his caliber, who also attains significant experience, adds a gifted element to this side of the football that will go a long way come SEC play.

Foucha will be rocking his new purple and gold threads this Saturday against Auburn as he makes his LSU debut. A moment the Louisiana product has been waiting for, it’s all come full circle for the electrifying defensive back.

“It’s different when you’re playing for your state,” Foucha said. “That’s what we tell each other every day. We’re doing this for the crib. We’re at home.”