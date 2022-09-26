Recruits React: Prospects Raving About Visit to Death Valley

It was another major recruiting weekend for the Tigers as prospects hit campus to take in LSU’s matchup against New Mexico. Hosting two of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle, it was a star studded game day for this program as they continue building for the future.

Social media has been buzzing with recruit reactions from their visit to Death Valley as they soaked in the atmosphere.

Here’s what’s been the talk of the town:

Julian Sayin - Quarterback - 2024

Sayin, a Top 50 player in his class, looks to be trimming his list in what looks to be between both Georgia and LSU. With his recruitment coming to a close and LSU hosting Sayin for an unofficial visit last weekend, it’s a solid spot to be in.

Clearly, the Tigers have their fair share of quarterbacks between Jayden Daniels, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, true freshman Walker Howard and 2023 commit Rickie Collins, but the rich could get richer with Sayin.

A look into what social media has been saying following his successful visit:

DJ Lagway - Quarterback - 2024

A consensus Top 100 player in the 2024 class, Lagway has already made his fair share of trips to campus this year. Labeling LSU as one of the best game day atmospheres in the country, the Texas native has the Tigers high on his list.

Though LSU has his attention, the 4-star quarterback will look to take all five of his official visits and get a better feel for where he wants to end up. Already seeing both Florida and Texas A&M, Lagway is certainly making his rounds to SEC stadiums.

Both Lagway and Sayin have been raving about their visits to LSU over the weekend with posts flowing all over the place:

Maurice Williams - Safety - 2024

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A 4-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment has exploded this year despite being committed to LSU.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers this summer where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

A polished, versatile safety when in coverage, the Tigers are getting a prospect who has the instincts to make an immediate impact for the program when his number is called. Elite footwork paired with physical traits, Williams has the chance to be up next and continue the “DBU” tradition in Baton Rouge.

Here's what he's been up to on social media following the visit: