LSU's Saivion Jones Working to Be Additional Piece to Elite Defensive Line

Jones talks potential of Tigers front line, how he fits into group in second year with the program

The Tigers defensive line has flown under the radar for much of spring camp, but the depth and continuity of this group has shined brightest over the last few weeks. Returning a few of the guys, and others stepping up to prove their value, this unit has the chance to be special this season.

One player who has stepped up during camp has been sophomore defensive end Saivion Jones. A versatile talent who continues building up his body to make an impact in the SEC, Jones has the opportunity to shine this season.

Switching up his role a little bit this offseason, Jones feels this will have him reach his full potential while being surrounded by a number of elite pass rushers.

“I love the role. Playing as a true defensive end coming from the edge instead of playing three-tech,” Jones said. “I feel like playing on the end is what my specialty is.”

Jones understands adapting to a new spot is a process, but for the second-year Tiger, he’ll have Ali Gaye right there next to him to expedite the process.

Gaye returns to the Bayou Bengals after his 2021 season was cut short due to injury. The leader of the defensive line group, Jones recognizes he has an asset in Gaye to allow himself to reach the next level.

“I learn a lot from [Gaye],” Jones said. “Since last year when I first got here, he’s been the person who has been on me most. He’s the person that if I need to ask him a question, I’ll go straight to him and he knows how to break it down to me.”

Though Jones won’t be the only student of the game as spring camp winds down. With the Tigers reeling in one of the top defensive linemen in the 2022 class, Quency Wiggins, the young studs on this team will all have a learning curve.

Jones detailed how he’s been a resource for Wiggins over the last few weeks as he gets acclimated to the college game. An early-enrollee, Wiggins is developing his body while getting used to a college regimen.

“Advice I give Quency is just come off the ball, that’s the most important thing when you get to college,” Jones said. “You can’t just come how you did in high school and just bully people around. You need to come off the ball and use technique.”

With a myriad of guys who are ready to assert their dominance in the SEC, Jones has his work cut out for him. Ranging from BJ Ojulari to Maason Smith, there are a ton of players capable of taking that next step this season.

Ojulari showcased his talent last season, really coming onto the scene in his sophomore campaign. A player who has All-American potential, he’ll surely be looking to make an even bigger impact in 2022.

As the backend of spring camp continues, this defensive line has the chance to only get stronger and build chemistry. Returning a number of standouts, and adding Quency Wiggins into the mix, this unit can be as dominant as they come in the SEC.