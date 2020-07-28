LSU Tigers 2021 Commit Saivion Jones SI All-American Player Profile

Of the 16 current commits out of the 2021 LSU class, three are from Louisiana. Over the years, some of the best defensive linemen in the country have come from the Pelican state and the Tigers are hoping St. James product Saivion Jones can be next in line.

Jones committed to the LSU program back on May 20 and will join Chris Hilton and punter Peyton Todd as the only commits out of Louisiana.

“I always wanted to further my education and football career at a place where my heart led me. Where I felt like family and where my family are a part of my journey. With that being said I am committing to the LSU Tigers. Represent the Boot,” Jones wrote in his commitment message.

LSU is currently hoping to finish the in-state portion of the class strong with commitments from receiver Brian Thomas, safety Sage Ryan and defensive tackle Maason Smith.

The Tigers and Baton Rouge is what felt like home according to Jones, who told Geaux247 that the familial feel of the program was a big reason for staying in-state and committing to the Tigers.

“LSU was the school for me because they made me feel at home most. They got great coaching staff, great facility and it was just a great school to pick," Jones told Geaux247. "They were pretty hyped up and they wanted to get on the phone. When I'm over there, I just feel like I'm at home. My family is very excited."

Catch Jones' SI All-American player profile and scouting report below.

Frame: Tall frame with solid definition and length in arms. Flat torso with fair thickness in thighs and athletic calves. Has room to add mass.

Athleticism: Basketball background. Competes in track and field as a high-jumper, and throws the discus and shot put. Average snap quickness versus run and pass is made up by fantastic motor. Excellent effort and hustle. Has strength to stack, set edge and maintain control at the point versus TE’s attempting to reach him. Capable of anchoring versus base blocks by OT’s. Solid to surf laterally to squeeze to ball verus run, though range is better in long pursuit situations. Decent hips to clear and corner when pass-rushing.

Instincts: See-ball/get-ball type. Good eyes at the point to locate ball. Flashes decent gap penetration and ability to skinny through doubles. Can take advantage of soft shoulders during rush reps. Attempts to sink pad level at entry points by dipping inside shoulder when rushing off edge.

Polish: Usually lines up to the field as 4i and 5-technique in 3-man and 4-man fronts. Limited pass-rush toolbox only currently consists of a rip and speed-to-power. Attempts to counter late in rush with a chop. Inconsistent quick-shed ability versus run. Needs to add to hand-usage package and develop a pass-rush plan.

Bottom Line: With his promising frame and hot motor, Jones has some promise to be developed into a productive player along the defensive front. He needs to diversify his pass-rush toolbox, though he plays with high effort and intensity. Jones projects well as a LDE in in a traditional 4-man front, yet could grow into a 5-technique DE in a 3-man front with 2-gap principles.