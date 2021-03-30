2023 Receiver Shelton Sampson Talks LSU Football Offer, Breakout Sophomore Season

Sampson is one of the top receiver recruits in the state for the 2023 class, part of a rich history of Baton Rouge's Catholic High School

Shelton Sampson is not hard to pick out from a crowd. The 6-foot-4 rising junior out of Catholic High School is among one of the biggest risers in the 2023 recruiting class.

He currently holds nine offers, over half of which are from SEC programs. In addition to LSU, Sampson holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Florida State and most recently Miami and if he keeps growing into that frame tall of his, he'll likely continue to rack up more offers as time goes on.

"I just talked to Miami the other day, they offered. I like LSU of course because that's like right there," Sampson said. "I talk to Kevin Faulk, Mickey Joseph and the recruiting process has been pretty good to this point."

Sampson picked up an offer from LSU in August of last year, a moment he'll never forget. He's excited to get his recruitment going after really bursting onto the scene as a sophomore for Catholic.

As a sophomore, Sampson has many stellar performances in his young career, including a 170-yard, three touchdown playoff win over No. 1 seed Brother Martin to send Catholic High to a fourth straight state championship appearance. With already plenty of big games in his pocket, Sampson understands how much work he still needs in order to make another leap in his game.

"I need to work on getting in and out of my breaks. That's the main thing right now," Sampson said. "My speed and ability to go up and get the ball when it's in the air has really helped me early in my career."

The recent success the Tigers have had with receivers, including Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall as well as some of the local players like Chris Hilton, Malik Nabers and Jack Bech who have recently signed with the program make him all the more interested in the purple and gold.

"I was just shocked. I've been to a lot of games and watched them on TV for as long as I can remember," Sampson said. "It's five to 10 minutes from my school so I love it there. They have a lot of great receivers and that plays a lot into my decision."