LSU-South Carolina Time Moved, SEC Adjusts Schedule Following COVID-19 Spike

Glen West

The SEC announced changes to its schedule on Friday following the postponement of two conference games this weekend. 

There were two changes that directly involve LSU as the Tigers' game against Florida has officially been moved to Dec. 12 at a to be determined time. In addition, LSU's home game against South Carolina on Oct. 24 has been pushed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Another conference schedule change of note is Florida's game against Missouri, scheduled for Oct. 24, is also being pushed back a week to Oct. 31. This means that the Gators and Missouri would each go nearly three weeks without playing a game. This is significant as there would be no more room for error with either program upon returning to play without compromising its entire schedule.

It was revealed on Wednesday by athletic director Scott Stricklin that currently 21 players, including 18 who are on scholarship, tested positive for COVID-19. The spike in cases led to a postponement of its game with LSU this weekend and now the Missouri game as well. 

The hope is with an additional week to keep team activities closed, the cases will subside and the program can get back to work as soon as possible. LSU, in the meantime, can use this time to work on its own shortcomings this season, particularly on the defensive end.

Coach Ed Orgeron talked this week about simplifying the defense and now that added time to work on communication, scheme and fundamentals should come in handy. 

“We have to make sure that in our base defense, we’re very sound and eliminate the deep ball, stop the run,” Orgeron said. “It’s just basic football we have to start playing.”

Here are all of the following schedule changes:

Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

South Carolina at LSU remains on Oct. 24, changes game time to 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network Alternate

Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA

LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA

Football

