Stats from LSU Football's Second Preseason Scrimmage

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was thrilled with the offense's response to the second preseason scrimmage after a first scrimmage performance dominated by the defense.

"The first scrimmage, it was defense. The defense was dominating," Orgeron said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "The second scrimmage it was offense, which makes the head coach happy. It doesn't make the defensive coaches happy, but it makes the head coach happy. It's been even, to be honest with you. "

The offense was dominated by a strong performance from starting quarterback Myles Brennan and some stout rushing performances from Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry. That's not to say the defense didn't have its moments.

Orgeron said there were still a few sacks and some an interception off of Brennan but was overall impressed with the bounce back performance from the offense.

"I will say this, we are so much better on defense right now than any part of the season last year. I feel Bo Pelini coming in, he's brought a new energy, a new excitement, the 4-3. Dave Aranda did a tremendous job for us, but I'm glad we moved to the 4-3. We're more attacking style of defense, using our personnel. Bo's done a tremendous job for us."

Here's a look at how some of the players peroformed in the scrimmage:

QB

Myles Brennan: 12-of-18 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception

TJ Finley: 7-of-14, 121 yards

Max Johnson: 7-of-13, 83 yards

RB

Tyrion Davis-Price: 77 yards rushing

Chris Curry: 74 yards rushing

WR

Trey Palmer: Five receptions for 79 yards

Terrace Marshall: Four receptions

Jontre Kirklin: Four receptions

Kayshon Boutte: Two receptions

TE

Arik Gilbert: Three receptions for 34 yards

On defense, safety Maurice Hampton and defensive end Andre Anthony recorded five tackles a piece to lead the way.

LSU will conclude its preseason scrimmages on Friday with No. 3, one that Orgeron said will be more of a mock simulated game in preparation of next week's matchup with Mississippi State.