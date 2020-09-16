SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Stats from LSU Football's Second Preseason Scrimmage

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was thrilled with the offense's response to the second preseason scrimmage after a first scrimmage performance dominated by the defense. 

"The first scrimmage, it was defense. The defense was dominating," Orgeron said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "The second scrimmage it was offense, which makes the head coach happy. It doesn't make the defensive coaches happy, but it makes the head coach happy. It's been even, to be honest with you. "

The offense was dominated by a strong performance from starting quarterback Myles Brennan and some stout rushing performances from Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry. That's not to say the defense didn't have its moments. 

Orgeron said there were still a few sacks and some an interception off of Brennan but was overall impressed with the bounce back performance from the offense.

"I will say this, we are so much better on defense right now than any part of the season last year. I feel Bo Pelini coming in, he's brought a new energy, a new excitement, the 4-3. Dave Aranda did a tremendous job for us, but I'm glad we moved to the 4-3. We're more attacking style of defense, using our personnel. Bo's done a tremendous job for us."

Here's a look at how some of the players peroformed in the scrimmage:

QB

Myles Brennan: 12-of-18 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception

TJ Finley: 7-of-14, 121 yards 

Max Johnson: 7-of-13, 83 yards

RB

Tyrion Davis-Price: 77 yards rushing

Chris Curry: 74 yards rushing 

WR 

Trey Palmer: Five receptions for 79 yards

Terrace Marshall: Four receptions

Jontre Kirklin: Four receptions

Kayshon Boutte: Two receptions

TE 

Arik Gilbert: Three receptions for 34 yards

On defense, safety Maurice Hampton and defensive end Andre Anthony recorded five tackles a piece to lead the way. 

LSU will conclude its preseason scrimmages on Friday with No. 3, one that Orgeron said will be more of a mock simulated game in preparation of next week's matchup with Mississippi State.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten to Resume Football Season on Oct. 24 After Adopting "Stringent Medical Protocols"

Pac 12 the only Power 5 conference to not move forward with football in the fall

Glen West

Orgeron Says 'Most' of Team Has Contracted COVID-19

Orgeron says team has "three or four" players out with COVID-19 currently

Glen West

LSU Football Hearing "Rumblings" About Potential Return of Tyler Shelvin

Shelvin's family has called Orgeron, teammates in his ear about potential return

Glen West

LSU Football Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Officially Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Chase expected to be top-10 lock in 2021 draft according to multiple analyts

Glen West

SEC Roundtable: LSU Returns Key Piece to Defensive Line and Latest News Around the Conference

Tigers set your allow 25% capacity in Death Valley, Bama hosts second preseason scrimmage

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Offense Looked "100% Better" in Second Scrimmage, Talks Neil Farrell Return

Tigers cut down on allowed sacks in second scrimmage, impressed by leadership on offensive line

Glen West

Even During COVID-19, It's Important for Recruits to Unofficially Visit LSU Football Campus

Recruits visiting Baton Rouge last weekend learned the culture of LSU, a valuable experience

Brian Smith

by

Glen West

2022 Recruit Kanaya Charlton Talks Coming From Education First Background, LSU Football Offer

Charlton has only played football for four years, credits mother with getting him into sports

Glen West