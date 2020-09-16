Stats from LSU Football's Second Preseason Scrimmage
Glen West
LSU coach Ed Orgeron was thrilled with the offense's response to the second preseason scrimmage after a first scrimmage performance dominated by the defense.
"The first scrimmage, it was defense. The defense was dominating," Orgeron said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "The second scrimmage it was offense, which makes the head coach happy. It doesn't make the defensive coaches happy, but it makes the head coach happy. It's been even, to be honest with you. "
The offense was dominated by a strong performance from starting quarterback Myles Brennan and some stout rushing performances from Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry. That's not to say the defense didn't have its moments.
Orgeron said there were still a few sacks and some an interception off of Brennan but was overall impressed with the bounce back performance from the offense.
"I will say this, we are so much better on defense right now than any part of the season last year. I feel Bo Pelini coming in, he's brought a new energy, a new excitement, the 4-3. Dave Aranda did a tremendous job for us, but I'm glad we moved to the 4-3. We're more attacking style of defense, using our personnel. Bo's done a tremendous job for us."
Here's a look at how some of the players peroformed in the scrimmage:
QB
Myles Brennan: 12-of-18 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception
TJ Finley: 7-of-14, 121 yards
Max Johnson: 7-of-13, 83 yards
RB
Tyrion Davis-Price: 77 yards rushing
Chris Curry: 74 yards rushing
WR
Trey Palmer: Five receptions for 79 yards
Terrace Marshall: Four receptions
Jontre Kirklin: Four receptions
Kayshon Boutte: Two receptions
TE
Arik Gilbert: Three receptions for 34 yards
On defense, safety Maurice Hampton and defensive end Andre Anthony recorded five tackles a piece to lead the way.
LSU will conclude its preseason scrimmages on Friday with No. 3, one that Orgeron said will be more of a mock simulated game in preparation of next week's matchup with Mississippi State.