LSU Secondary Coaches Face Unique Challenge With 2022 Depth Chart

Hunger and eagerness were the two descriptive words used by secondary coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples when describing the mental approach the players are taking this offseason.

This is quite a different experience for the LSU secondary to be going through. Past seasons there's always been a mix of returning veteran talent and the up and coming "next generation" stars waiting for their opportunity at "DBU." But with two of the top cornerbacks in Derek Stingley and Cordale Flott declaring for the draft and two more transferring out of the program, the cupboard was left bare at cornerback.

LSU signed a few freshmen in Laterrance Welch and Jordan Allen and saw returners in Raydarious Jones and Demarius McGhee. There's still quality depth at safety with Sage Ryan, Jay Ward, Major Burns, Derrick Davis and Matthew Langlois also returning but the real strength comes with the new additions via the transfer portal.

Four transfers in safety Joe Foucha and cornerbacks Jarrick Converse, Mekhi Garner and Gregory Brooks make up the veteran portion of this class. All have significant college experience and Louisiana roots but what Cooks--who will be coaching the safeties this season--has noticed is the sense that all of them want to put this secondary back at the top of the country.

"Just the DB's in general I think they're hungry, they've got desire to learn," Cooks said. "They've got new energy with the new staff and I think the one thing we wanted to do, of the 13 transfers, four were defensive backs. With the attrition that happened we wanted to get guys with experience that could help us immediately."

Steeples knows what it's like to make the difficult decision to transfer, particularly later in a player's collegiate career. There's definitely added weight and pressure to switching schools so late, most importantly being able to get on the field and show off the skillset.

All four of those players knew the time sensitive risks in making that decision to transfer from Arkansas, Oklahoma State or ULL but what's impressed Steeples is the unflinching commitment for these Louisiana natives to get the chance to play for a school they all grew up dreaming of playing for.

"One of the greatest experiences of my playing career was that I was also a graduate transfer," Steeples said. "You understand the urgency that comes with a move like that but also you have to be respectful of the totality of the team. I expect whether you're a freshman or a graduate transfer senior, you should have urgency. It's gonna be a competitive group, everybody's gonna get their chance.

"Their eagerness stands out. I think there’s an eagerness to learn, an eagerness to make an impression. Whatever you want to be you’re allowed to be. I’m not going to label you as anything other than what you show me to be. That's liberating to know you got that clean slate.”



Of course with every coaching transition comes attached to it the uncertainty of roles, playing time and style. But the one area Cooks believes this secondary needs to get back to is the ability to let the immense talent across both the safety and cornerback room to drive each individual to get better this offseason.

"You're gonna be able to recruit the talent but I think the thing we need to get back to is the competitive nature, the iron sharpens iron," Cooks said. "The undeniable passion to want to be great and that's gonna come with what we're building."