Skip to main content
Team(s)
LSU Tigers

LSU Secondary Coaches Face Unique Challenge With 2022 Depth Chart

Reactions Cooks and Steeples are getting from players with new faces in cornerbacks, safety room

Hunger and eagerness were the two descriptive words used by secondary coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples when describing the mental approach the players are taking this offseason.

This is quite a different experience for the LSU secondary to be going through. Past seasons there's always been a mix of returning veteran talent and the up and coming "next generation" stars waiting for their opportunity at "DBU." But with two of the top cornerbacks in Derek Stingley and Cordale Flott declaring for the draft and two more transferring out of the program, the cupboard was left bare at cornerback. 

LSU signed a few freshmen in Laterrance Welch and Jordan Allen and saw returners in Raydarious Jones and Demarius McGhee. There's still quality depth at safety with Sage Ryan, Jay Ward, Major Burns, Derrick Davis and Matthew Langlois also returning but the real strength comes with the new additions via the transfer portal.

Four transfers in safety Joe Foucha and cornerbacks Jarrick Converse, Mekhi Garner and Gregory Brooks make up the veteran portion of this class. All have significant college experience and Louisiana roots but what Cooks--who will be coaching the safeties this season--has noticed is the sense that all of them want to put this secondary back at the top of the country.

"Just the DB's in general I think they're hungry, they've got desire to learn," Cooks said. "They've got new energy with the new staff and I think the one thing we wanted to do, of the 13 transfers, four were defensive backs. With the attrition that happened we wanted to get guys with experience that could help us immediately."

Steeples knows what it's like to make the difficult decision to transfer, particularly later in a player's collegiate career. There's definitely added weight and pressure to switching schools so late, most importantly being able to get on the field and show off the skillset. 

Read More

All four of those players knew the time sensitive risks in making that decision to transfer from Arkansas, Oklahoma State or ULL but what's impressed Steeples is the unflinching commitment for these Louisiana natives to get the chance to play for a school they all grew up dreaming of playing for.

"One of the greatest experiences of my playing career was that I was also a graduate transfer," Steeples said. "You understand the urgency that comes with a move like that but also you have to be respectful of the totality of the team. I expect whether you're a freshman or a graduate transfer senior, you should have urgency. It's gonna be a competitive group, everybody's gonna get their chance. 

"Their eagerness stands out. I think there’s an eagerness to learn, an eagerness to make an impression. Whatever you want to be you’re allowed to be. I’m not going to label you as anything other than what you show me to be. That's liberating to know you got that clean slate.”

Of course with every coaching transition comes attached to it the uncertainty of roles, playing time and style. But the one area Cooks believes this secondary needs to get back to is the ability to let the immense talent across both the safety and cornerback room to drive each individual to get better this offseason.

"You're gonna be able to recruit the talent but I think the thing we need to get back to is the competitive nature, the iron sharpens iron," Cooks said. "The undeniable passion to want to be great and that's gonna come with what we're building."

 

USATSI_17012193
Football

LSU Secondary Coaches Face Unique Challenge With 2022 Depth Chart

By Glen West
15 seconds ago
USATSI_17781393
Basketball

A Look at LSU Women's Basketball Meteoric Rise in Year One Under Kim Mulkey

By Zack Nagy
1 hour ago
IMG_4826
Football

Strong Core Values Help LSU Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton Create Special Bond With Tigers

By Glen West
3 hours ago
69804C85-1E40-4F24-940A-C6490C11CDD7
Football

LSU QB Coach Joe Sloan Ready to Bring Louisiana Experience to Tigers

By Zack Nagy
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_17777880
Basketball

LSU Basketball In Search of Spark to Close 2022 Regular Season on Right Note

By Glen West
Feb 28, 2022
C73201DE-D578-4A9F-BA90-5967B1561751
Football

LSU Football Offensive Coaches Establishing Bond, Chemistry Ahead of Spring Ball

By Glen West
Feb 28, 2022
thompson
Baseball

LSU Powers Past Towson With Home Run Filled 11-1 Win

By Glen West
Feb 27, 2022
USATSI_15072635
Football

LSU Offensive Coaches Provide Thoughts on Quarterback Room

By Glen West
Feb 27, 2022