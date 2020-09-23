SI.com
What's the Average Ticket Cost For LSU Football Opener With Mississippi State on Secondary Market?

Glen West

LSU will be allowing 25% of its fans into Tiger Stadium for 2020 and with that exclusivity, naturally the ticket prices have skyrocketed for this season. According to data released by TicketIQ, the average ticket to attend the home opener against Mississippi State is $243 when purchased through a secondary market. 

That's a 247% increase from last year's home opener against Georgia Southern. The ticket prices go as high as $950 and as low as $95 in the secondary market, TicketIQ stated as part of its data release. For comparison, the average ticket through a secondary market against Georgia Southern in 2019 was $70, with the lowest price for a ticket being $7.

Only the Florida and Auburn games in 2019 with a higher get-in price of $90 last season. 

page-2-Sep-22-2020-05-40-36-87-PM
LSU Season Ticket Prices (Secondary Market)

LSU announced last week that 72% of season ticket holders had opted out of their tickets for the 2020 season, ensuring that the remaining 28% would get at least two tickets a piece. Even if you pick up tickets through a secondary marketplace, it's important to know the gameday guidelines before arriving to campus. 

One of the most important is completing a COVID screening test on the LSU Mobile app before arriving to the game. All fans 18 or older must complete the questionnaire in order to get into the gates. The test will be available starting the morning of kickoff against the Bulldogs at 12 a.m. 

So if you didn't receive season tickets and still wish to attend games through purchase of a secondary market, chances are you're paying a hefty price for the unique experience.

