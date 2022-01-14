LSU Keeps Transfer in State By Securing Commitment from Receiver Kyren Lacy

The Tigers continue to add to their deep wide receiver pool, reeling in University of Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy to Death Valley. A coveted wide out in the 2020 recruiting class, Lacy brings a proven résumé and added depth to this LSU locker room.

At 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, Lacy has the size and strength to hang with the best of them in the SEC, boosting his stock during his time in Lafayette under head coach Billy Napier.

Choosing the Tigers over Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss and many others, Lacy believed in the vision head coach Brian Kelly has for this program, knowing he can be an immediate impact player in this offense.

A Thibodaux native, his Louisiana ties proved to be valuable during the transfer process, electing to play his final three years of eligibility in Baton Rouge. Lacy led the Ragin’ Cajuns in touchdowns with six in 2021 and ranked fourth in receiving yards for his squad.

In his two years at the University of Louisiana, Lacy totaled 50 receptions for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cajuns, bursting on the scene quickly as a true freshman.

An FWAA Freshman All-America Watch List member in 2020,his elite play took the Sun Belt conference by storm, becoming one of quarterback Levi Lewis’ most reliable targets.

After losing receivers Deion Smith, Koy Moore, Alex Adams, Trey Palmer and Devonta Lee to the transfer portal, it’s no secret the Tigers are looking to beef up their wide receiver room after snagging an in-state talent like Lacy.

A wide out who thrives in space with the football, Lacy’s elite footwork and strength allow him to shed defenders and use his speed for explosive plays consistently. Whether it be catching a screen and making something out of nothing or showing his incredible athleticism off a slant, once Lacy is in the open field, he’s a problem.

Add his dynamic playstyle alongside Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers, who have both shown their deep threat abilities, this unit is going to give defenses problems every Saturday. Not to mention Brian Thomas Jr. and Jack Bech looking to take that next step this offseason as well, it adds more fuel to the fire in this offense.

As Brian Kelly continues to build this program back to the LSU standard, it all starts with getting a roster that is capable of competing at the highest level. With a myriad of receivers looking to get this offense rolling, Lacy is a pivotal piece to this locker room.