2023 Safety Michael Daugherty Commits to LSU Football

LSU is in a position where building for the future at every position is a necessity and on Wednesday the Tigers secured a third addition to the 2023 class. Safety Michael Daugherty committed to the purple and gold, marking the first defensive player of the class as well.

Daugherty, a safety out of Loganville, Georgia, is a 6-foot-1 long and rangy defensive back who has excellent ball skills and will fill an immediate need for a secondary looking to retool for its future. Of course the more immediate need for the Tigers this season is at cornerback but safety is a position the team could certainly improve its depth for next season with a few veterans potentially moving on after 2022.

The Tigers have always stood high on Daugherty's list and what tipped the scale was a visit back on April 1 to Baton Rouge.

LSU has also brought in tight end Mac Markway and wide receiver Omarion Miller to the program to spearhead the start of the 2023 recruiting cycle. In talking with recruiting coordinator Brian Polian recently, he was expecting there to be a flurry of activity over the next several weeks and Daugherty is the start of that movement.

Polian says the program has not had a "cattle haul" on campus, referencing the sheer amount of visitors from the 2023 class in the first handful of weeks of the open period. Instead the program has been very selective of the players who have come up for visits over the last three weeks, with a heavy focus on the upper echelon, targeted players the program is pursuing like Daugherty.

"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," Polian said. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."

