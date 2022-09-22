LSU Set to Host Pair of Blue-Chip 2024 Quarterbacks

LSU continues to assert their dominance on the recruitment trail as they prepare for another major weekend in Death Valley. Hosting a pair of blue-chip quarterbacks for the New Mexico game this weekend, the Tigers are making a tremendous impression on two high-priority targets.

Brian Kelly and company may already have a lethal 2023 class, but continuing to build for the future, specifically the 2024 class, has them growing relationships early.

Here’s a look into the two signal-callers headed to Baton Rouge this weekend:

DJ Lagway - 2024

A consensus Top 100 player in the 2024 class, Lagway has already made his fair share of trips to campus this year. Labeling LSU as one of the best game day atmospheres in the country, the Texas native has the Tigers high on his list.

Though LSU has his attention, the 4-star quarterback will look to take all five of his official visits and get a better feel for where he wants to end up. Already seeing both Florida and Texas A&M, Lagway is certainly making his rounds to SEC stadiums.

The Tigers are set to face New Mexico in their annual purple game on Saturday that’ll feature their alternate purple jerseys with white helmets. A sleek look, it’ll surely gain the attention of prospects in town, including Lagway.

Julian Sayin - 2024

Lagway will be accompanied by high 4-star quarterback Julian Sayin this weekend in Death Valley. The California native has LSU high on his list as he winds down his recruitment process in his junior campaign.

Sayin, a Top 50 player in his class, looks to be trimming his list in what looks to be between both Georgia and LSU. With his recruitment coming to a close and LSU hosting Sayin for an unofficial visit this weekend, it’s a solid spot to be in.

Clearly, the Tigers have their fair share of quarterbacks between Jayden Daniels, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, true freshman Walker Howard and 2023 commit Rickie Collins, but the rich could get richer with Sayin.

This weekend will be critical for LSU as they host two of the top signal-callers in the 2024 class. Establishing relationships and building on them for the future can put the Tigers in solid position going forward.