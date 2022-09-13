Landing These Three 2023 Recruits Would Dramatically Improve LSU's Class

It’s no secret LSU’s 2023 recruiting class has blossomed into a class full of gems, but this program still has their foot on the gas for a number of high-priority prospects. There remains vulnerability with a few position groups and the Tigers are prepared to change that in a big way.

Saturday’s home opener allowed LSU to host recruits in a sold out Tiger Stadium and this program took advantage of the opportunity. Prospects have been raving about their visit, which could put the Tigers in position to dramatically improve their 2023 class as the fall recruiting period heats up.

Here are three prospects to monitor:

Nyckoles Harbor - Athlete - 2023 (5-star)

The Tigers continue their pursuit of five-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor, who locked in his official visit with the Tigers for the weekend of Oct. 7. Defensive ends coach Jamar Cain has been pushing for Harbor significantly over the last few months, finally getting a huge official visit from the top-10 prospect in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher, who can play both sides of the football as an athlete, is fresh off of a dominant junior season. Harbor tallied 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an incredible 66 quarterback hurries, while also forcing six fumbles and blocking two punts and catching five touchdown passes.

Harbor won the 17-18 year old 200 meters dash with a time of 20.96 seconds. The top 10 (football) prospect in the 2023 class will look to be a two-sport athlete, playing on both the gridiron and track.

Javien Toviano - Cornerback - 2023 (5-star)

Toviano, one of the top uncommitted prospects left on the market, has been the latest hashtag trend with LSU’s #Toviano2TheBoot social media push. The 5-star prospect has been on campus, but LSU will need to make a big push to land the Texas native who could be trending to Texas A&M.

Look for LSU to come in hot this fall to secure Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman - 2023 (4-star)

A monstrous tackle, already sitting at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, Chester is a force up front. One of the top offensive linemen in Georgia, his ability to run-block is what makes him such a gifted talent. A multi-sport athlete, his background in basketball shows with his quick feet.

Chester is one of the top offensive line prospects left in the 2023 cycle. In a state that is seemingly bursting with top linemen each year, Chester has certainly separated himself as one of the best in the business.

Coach Davis is prioritizing Chester in a big way, making an impact in his recruitment over the summer. It’s looking as though the Tigers are starting to pick up some traction with one of the nation’s top remaining offensive linemen still on the market.