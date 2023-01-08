LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines

LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.

On Saturday, LSU faithful had the chance to see 4-star wide receiver Jalen Brown do it all. A lethal vertical threat, Brown was a force from the jump, reeling in a touchdown in the first quarter on a pass from SI All-American's top quarterback Dante Moore.

Here are a few tidbits on who was in the showcase and some clips from the weekend:

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver (4-star)

Florida 4-star wide receiver Jalen Brown made it official after signing his letter of intent with LSU in December. The Top 100 prospect will enroll early, Brown confirmed to LSU Country.

For LSU to hold onto Brown is a massive win for this program. An incredibly gifted vertical threat, who has all the intangibles to be the next great receiver in Baton Rouge, Brown adds a different element to this WR room.

There was buzz surrounding Brown potentially flipping to another school, but after putting pen to paper, it’s official for the gifted wideout.

DJ Chester - Offensive Line (4-star)

Already reeling in blue-chip prospects Zalance Heard and Tyree Adams, not to mention Paul Mubenga who is bursting onto the scene rather quickly, securing Chester to this unit will go a long way.

Brian Kelly and his staff went out and landed Chester to give LSU a high-rising prospect with tremendous upside.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to steal the McDonough, Ga. native. Chester received significant buzz on social media the last few months with LSU ultimately sealing the deal.

Whit Weeks - Linebacker (4-star)

Weeks was a standout all weekend, eventually being named a captain for his squad on Saturday.

A 4-star recruit, Weeks elected to take his talent to Death Valley where his brother, West Weeks, just finished his first year with the Tigers this fall after transferring from Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect chose LSU over Georgia, Oklahoma, Stanford, USC, Tennessee and many others. With Georgia and Oklahoma heavily pursuing the dominant prospect, his relationship with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Matt House ultimately closed the deal.

Ka’Morreun Pimpton - Tight End (4-star)

LSU successfully flipped former Vanderbilt commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton during the Early National Signing Period. The dynamic tight end, who had been linked to the Commodores for quite some time, believes in Brian Kelly’s vision, leading to his decision to sign with LSU.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder out of Texas adds another element to this LSU tight end room where he will join Mason Taylor, Jackson McGohan and Mac Markway.

A look into his dominance this weekend with an exceptional touchdown reception during the game.

Michael Daugherty - Safety (4-star)

The 6’1”, 180-pound playmaker actually hovers around the second level, i.e. linebackers, quite often. When Daugherty comes down to the box, he’s impactful against the run and as a blitzer. To be good at either, there’s one common denominator.

Recognition. When Daugherty sees a particular movement from an offensive lineman, running back or tight end, for instance, he’s off and makes a beeline for the ball carrier. He does not hesitate. Daugherty’s explosiveness is very good and it helps him reach his destination much quicker than most players.

Daugherty’s take off is still only part of the equation as he navigates through traffic very well with good vision, knowledge of how to avoid blockers, and the ability to stay low when striking an offensive player. His mentality is well suited for linebacker play actually. He’s very aggressive. Having a good understanding of his role helps him maximize his performance.