LSU to Sign Cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to 2022 Class

LSU kicked off national signing day on a positive note by adding another prospect at a position of need.

Brian Kelly and company secured a signing from Texas cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, the second freshman cornerback addition of the class, joining Laterrance Welch. The Tigers have also secured signings of transfer cornerbacks Jarrick Bernard, Greg Brooks and Mekhi Garner to build up a secondary that lost a lot of depth this offseason.

It's the first signing of the day, giving the Tigers 14 total freshmen in the class and with 12 transfers added, there are now six spots remaining for this inaugural class for Kelly. Davis-Robinson chose the purple and gold over the likes of Oregon and Houston, continuing to build up quality depth for the future of the position.

Despite the transfer additions, this was very much a position that will be important to keep an eye on heading into the spring. Cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples now has some options to play with but will likely be heavily relying on this veteran transfer core while building up the development of guys like Davis-Robinson.

LSU has a veteran group of potential starters who can bridge the gap between the next group of talented defensive backs to enter the program. Having another young prospect like Davis-Robinson is a significant move in building for the future.

Up next for the Tigers is a couple of important afternoon announcements from tight end Danny Lewis, receiver Caleb Douglas, linebacker Harold Perkins, running back TreVonte Citizen and safety Jacoby Mathews.