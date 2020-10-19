SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Know Your Enemy: LSU Faces a South Carolina Team High on Confidence Following Win Over Auburn

Glen West

LSU has won its last six meetings with South Carolina and come into this weekend as 6.5 point favorites over the Gamecocks. But as has been proven across the conference this season, no win is a guarantee. 

The Tigers will have their hands full with a South Carolina team that is successful in the run game and coming off a program-defining win over the weekend. We caught up with Chaunte'l Powell of Gamecock Digest to get her early thoughts on this Gamecock team and their matchup with the purple and gold. 

The Gamecocks are coming off one of its defining wins of the Will Muschamp era? What were a few areas South Carolina excelled at against top 25 Auburn and are these trends you could see carrying over to the LSU game this weekend?

Will Muschamp has shown he can call put out a win to get people believing again. Last year it was Georgia and this year it was Auburn. The Gamecocks were able to put together a nearly complete performance where all three phases were on point. The offense saw a number of wide receivers and running backs make plays while the defense achieved one of the pre-season goals of forcing more turnovers. Special teams did its part by giving the Tigers unfavorable field position. All three of these things are achievable and could be replicated against LSU.

South Carolina really likes to utilize its running backs in its offense and have a pretty good one in Kevin Harris. Talk a little about his strengths as a player and how successful he could be against an LSU 4-3 defense that's struggled with its run defense the last few weeks.

Harris is a big physical back. Muschamp talked about how some backs you have to limit carries due to the number and nature of hits and said Harris as well as the rest of that position group are not those type of backs. He is capable of making a defense pay if they are not fundamentally sound and wrap him up.

There are almost too many issues to point out with the LSU defense at this time but one of the main ones has been a lack of communication in the secondary. Could you walk us through a few playmakers on South Carolina that could be poised for a big game against the Tigers?

The Gamecocks have been looking for more explosive playmakers to pair alongside Shi Smith, who has been the consistent go-to guy. Tight end Nick Muse is starting to find his way and could exploit some matchups especially if there is a communication breakdown. The running backs also like to make catches in the flats and use space to their advantage.

We all know Will Muschamp comes from a defensive background, particularly with defensive backs and linebackers. LSU has not had a problem airing it out this season as Myles Brennan and Terrace Marshall are putting up some ridiculous numbers. What's the gameplan in trying to stop those two and slowing down the offense as a whole.

Jaycee Horn is half the answer. Against Auburn he guarded prime target Seth Williams and saw more passes thrown his way than any game previously. As a result he came up with the first and second interception of his career and held Williams to four catches for 74 yards. He is up for the challenge of guarding either of LSU's wide receivers. Israel Mukuamu's groin has been bothering him and sat out against Auburn, but if he's able to go, he will join Horn in the secondary. South Carolina's defensive line has shown they are capable of getting to the quarterback and they will be expected to help the secondary out.

It's still early in the week but I'm curious to get your early thoughts on this game and what South Carolina needs to do more than anything to secure a win. 

This game could be another confidence boost for South Carolina as they have a ranked Texas A&M team before the Oct. 31 bye. To get the job done they really will have to give the same type of performance they had against Auburn. Against ranked Tennessee and Florida there was always one thing missing on either side of the ball and as a result they came up just short. They have to continue playing well in all three phases in the same game. 

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Early Dive Into LSU Football Matchup with South Carolina

Gamecocks coming in with confidence after first win over Auburn since joining the SEC

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says 2021 Recruiting Going Strong Despite Rough Start to Season

Orgeron says building a strong culture, developing players more important than record

Glen West

Tigers in the NFL: Former LSU Players to Watch in Week Six

Could be last chance to see Edwards-Helaire in bellcow role with Chiefs

Glen West

LSU Receiver Terrace Marshall Benefitting from Offseason Work with Myles Brennan

Brennan, Marshall showing elite chemistry three games into 2020 season

Glen West

A Glance At Some High Priority 2021 Recruits LSU Football Hopes to Land

LSU remains firm landing spots for some of top uncommitted players

Glen West

Film Study: Why LSU Football Defensive Tackle Recruit Maason Smith Has Highest Ceiling in 2021 Class

Smith's start to 2020 season among the best in the country

Glen West

LSU-South Carolina Time Moved, SEC Adjusts Schedule Following COVID-19 Spike

LSU’s matchup with Florida officially moved to Dec. 12

Glen West

Why Postponement of Florida Game is a Blessing in Disguise for LSU Football

Tigers have extra few days to get healthy, focus on themselves before heart of SEC season

Glen West

With LSU-Florida Postponement, SEC Faces Challenging Decisions After Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Most conference games this weekend affected by spike in COVID cases

Glen West

Report: SEC to Start Fining Programs for Not Following COVID-19 Guidelines

Conference cracking down on guidelines as cases start to spike league wide

Glen West