A Look at the 2022 LSU Spring Depth Chart: Running Backs

The Tigers welcome a new running backs coach, a new transfer but still have some unanswered concerns about its group being able to reach its full potential. LSU learned the hard way the last two seasons what an inconsistent rushing attack can do to an offense and will need to improve the overall strategy this offseason in the run game.

LSU enters the spring with its running back room deep and talented but not without its question marks. Here's a dive into where the running back group is and what we hope to learn this spring.

Depth Chart: John Emery (Senior), Noah Cain (Senior), Corey Kiner (Sophomore), Armoni Goodwin (Sophomore), Kevontre Bradford (Junior), Josh Williams (Junior)

First and foremost, the most important question in regards to this room is the status of Emery, who was deemed academically ineligible for the 2021 season. With a new semester starting up, there is very little understanding of what his status with the team is at the moment.

There's no denying Emery's immense potential and the strides he was making on the field in becoming an all around back that made for exciting conversation ahead of the 2021 season. But he wasn't able to see the field and his status and possibly participating in the spring ball session will speak volumes to how far he's come in recent months.

The major offseason acquisition to this group was the Penn State and Baton Rouge native Cain, who has experience playing in the Big Ten. In his third season with Nittany Lions, Cain rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 114 yards through the air, appearing in 12 games total. He's definitely the most experienced in terms of in game reps at the college level and will certainly battle for primary ball carrying duties this spring.

What we do know is that this is a new staff and that running backs coach Frank Wilson will have no preconceived notions on who falls where on the depth chart. That's a very exciting possibility for all of the backs on the roster but particularly guys like Kiner, Goodwin, Bradford and Williams, who all showed flashes of earning more time on the field in 2021.

The majority of the reps went to Tyrion Davis-Price in 2021 and he turned in a nice season as the bell cow of the backfield. But an offseason of development for the sophomores Kiner and Goodwin could really pay off for the program in a major way. Kiner and Goodwin both averaged 4.1 yards per carry in their complementary roles in 2021, with Kiner proving to be a shifty, physical back with great awareness while Goodwin has potential to break open any play to the second level because of his speed.

It's not known exactly what kind of offensive philosophy Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will gravitate towards. With so many healthy and capable running backs it will be interesting to see if there's continued balance in the run and passing game this spring. There was balance a season ago as the purple and gold ran 445 times while passing 443 times but there was some inefficiency that came with both elements of the offense.

Wilson's impact on this group will be extremely important as he's coached some of the most recognizable backs in program history including Leonard Fournette, Jeremy Hill, Spencer Ware and Darrel Williams, all of whom went on to have NFL careers. He was recognized as the top assistant coach in 2011 for his work with the LSU running backs and helped produce four 1,000-yard rushers during his first stint.

"His impact on our staff at LSU will be immediate and immense," Kelly said when hiring Wilson. "We are thrilled he is returning home to ensure that we continue to sign the best student-athletes in Louisiana and throughout the country.”

Time will only tell which player Wilson helps reach that 1,000-yard mark in 2022 but the spring is an important time for all of these backs to start showing what they bring to this offense.