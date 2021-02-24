FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
LSU Announces Spring Football Schedule

Tigers to open practice on March 16, Spring Game scheduled for April 17
Spring football is on the horizon as LSU announced its upcoming spring football schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday. Practices will kickoff on March 16 and culminate with the annual Spring Game on April 17.

There will be a total of 15 practices with a Pro Day thrown in the middle on March 31. It’s been reported that Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall, Tyler Shelvin and Jabril Cox will all be in attendance for Pro Day.

Details on the spring game will be released at a later time according to the release from the program. Coach Ed Orgeron talked about his excitement level for spring practice right around the corner earlier this week.

"This is gonna be a great spring, two new coordinators but the big thing is we got a team coming back. We've got some experience coming back, a great quarterback room, offensive and defensive line coming back," Orgeron said. "We have more returning starters then we've ever had so it's gonna be a good year for us."

It’s the first traditional spring practice session in two years as this time a year ago, players were packing up and heading home because of COVID-19. 

Here’s a full breakdown of the spring schedule: 

Week 1: March 16, 18, 20
Week 2: March 23, 25, 27
Week 3: March 30, April 1
Week 4: April 6, 8, 10
Week 5: April 13, 15, 16, 17
Pro Day: March 31
Spring Game: April 17 

