Standout Performances in No. 17 LSU’s 45-41 Loss to Missouri

LSU sits at 1-2 on the season after a few head scratching performances on the defensive side of the ball and much to get fixed before Florida in the swamp next weekend.

Despite the most recent 45-41 debacle against Missouri, there were some positive performances to take away from the afternoon loss. Here were a few that stood out above the rest.

Myles Brennan (QB)

For a second straight game, LSU's junior quarterback seemed to take another step in the right direction, tossing for 430 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' loss to Missouri on Saturday. Brennan was exemplary, particularly in the first half, starting a perfect 8-for-8 and setting the tone through the passing attack.

Brennan delivered some absolute dimes throughout the course of this game, further establishing himself as a true threat when throwing the ball down the field.

The chemistry he has with No. 1 receiver Terrace Marshall is undeniable, which we'll get into a little later. But his improved awareness in the pocket as well as his ability to extend plays have been the biggest areas of improvement since the week one loss to Mississippi State.

Nobody expected Brennan to come in and be Joe Burrow but the growth from week one to week three has been profound. This pass on the run in the first half was reminiscent of the type of plays that came to be expected out of Burrow a season ago.

It wasn't all perfect and Brennan will be the first to say that. LSU went 0-for-10 on third downs Saturday and were stuffed at the goal line on four straight attempts to win the game.

"I think we're going through some pretty adverse situations right now and it's only going to make us stronger," Brennan said. "We're gonna fight week-to-week and we're gonna fix the things we need to fix and stick together as a team. That's how it's gonna go."

Terrace Marshall (WR)

The other half of the dynamic duo, if Marshall wasn't considered one of college football's elite receivers, he sure is now. The junior turned in an historic effort against Missouri with 11 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Marshall passed former teammate Ja'Marr Chase with the fourth best single game performance from a yardage perspective. Chase eclipsed the 200-yard mark three times en route to winning the Biletnikoff award in 2019 and Marshall is certainly on pace for a similar season. Marshall is also just six touchdowns shy of Dwayne Bowe's LSU record 26 career touchdowns.

"Our connection is great and it's really just a testament to all of the hard work he and I have put in," Brennan said. "All of our receivers had a heck of a game, they all made plays. Offensively and as a team we fought but there's things to fix personally. But we're gonna stick together."

Marshall said after the game that Missouri was playing him straight man, which is an opportunity that he embraces because he knows he'll be getting the ball.

"My job as a leader is just to keep everybody going and get ready for the next game," Marshall said. "We're not perfect and mistakes happen.”

Arik Gilbert (TE)

The freshman tight end turned in the best performance of his young career against Missouri with a six catch, 97-yard outing that included the second touchdown of his career. Gilbert set the tone with four catches for 59 yards on the first drive alone and the offense rode that momentum in the passing game from that point on.

It might've been an even better day for the freshman had he not landed on his shoulder hard in the second quarter and forced him to miss part of the game. He eventually returned and caught one additional pass but he clearly wasn't as involved in the gameplan in the second half.

Through two games, Gilbert has recorded 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

"Very pleased with Arik, very pleased with the way Steve [Ensminger] is using him," Orgeron said. "We use him as a tight end, we use him as a receiver and made some outstanding catches."

Zach Von Rosenberg (P)

If there was an award that went to LSU's most consistent player three games into the season, Von Rosenberg would be on a short list to win. The senior punter is having without a doubt the best stretch of his four-year career three games into the season.

His latest performance was an absolute gem, punting the ball five times for a net average of 45.2 yards, including a long of 60 yards. In addition, Von Rosenberg punted the ball inside the Missouri 20-yard line three times, including once in the first half that led to a turnover and subsequent LSU points.

On the season, Von Rosenberg has punted a total of 15 times, pinning 11 of those punts inside the opposition's 20-yard line and five have been over 50 yards. It's not too often where the punter gets to make a significant impact but there's no doubt that Von Rosenberg has been an exception this season.