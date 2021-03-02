Which LSU Football Players Are Stepping Into Leadership Roles Ahead of Spring Ball?

Ed Orgeron did something a little bit different than normal in order to get a feel for the leadership of this ever important 2021 season. He decided to take a hand full of veteran leaders and a few assistant coaches out to dinner last week and just listen.

The change of setting was good for the players who were more laid back, giving out various ideas on how the team can get back to where it was two years ago, a national championship contender. Among those in attendance were quarterback Myles Brennan, offensive linemen Ed Ingram, Austin Deculus and Liam Shanahan, defensive linemen Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye and assistant coaches Mickey Joseph and Corey Raymond.

Even rising sophomore BJ Ojulari was in attendance as the Tigers young star edge rusher continues his ascension into an every snap type of role.

"It was just nice to go to a relaxed setting, let them talk, listen to them, get closer to them this year," Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday. "Getting to know them at the beginning of the year in the spring instead of waiting until the season because I think the first thing is for our coaches to get closer to our team, invest in our team, so nothing can come between us."

That was a big preaching point from Orgeron as the 2020 season wound down and he started looking to reignite his coaching staff with youth and relatability, settling in on guys like Daronte Jones, Jake Peetz, DJ Mangas and Andre Carter.

Orgeron says what stands out about this group of leaders heading into 2021 is the approach from all of the players to carry themselves in a way that rubs off on the other players. That extends all the way down to academics.

"You look at Austin Deculus, Liam Shanahan, who we never have to worry about academically coming from Harvard, they're doing phenomenal in the classroom," Orgeron said. "They've got all A's and B's and that's leadership. Although they came back for a last year, they wanna do everything right."

Defensively, Anthony and Gaye have shown great leadership abilities, particularly in a relaxed setting like the dinner the leadership council had last week. It's noticing little subtle differences like how players enact with one another in those types of environments that really allows Orgeron to see what this team can be when it sticks together through the ups and downs of a 12 game fall schedule.

LSU is set to return 33 players who started at least one game a season ago, which is a major benefit for Orgeron and this coaching staff that will want to put as many veteran players on the field as possible.

"We would be really struggling if this offensive line and defensive line didn't come back," Orgeron said. "We'd be struggling going into this year with experience.

"The whole atmosphere around here has changed," Orgeron said. "The atmosphere in the locker room, it's a feeling of confidence. The Tigers are back, a lot of these young guys are growing up. You can see the way they walk around. Tommy Moffitt says the weight room has been phenomenal. There's just a different attitude among our football team."