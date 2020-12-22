LSU Football Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger to Retire As On-Field Coach

The hits keep coming to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger is expected to retire as an on-field coach.

The Advocate is also reporting that it's possible Ensminger could be moved to a different role within the program. With Ensminger shifting gears within the LSU staff, that now leaves five major coaching vacancies that coach Ed Orgeron will seemingly spend the coming weeks and months trying to fill.

On Dec. 21, there were a number of reported departures, including defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, safeties coach Bill Busch, defensive line coach Bill Johnson and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan. The bottom line is LSU will be looking for several replacements.

The 62-year-old Ensminger was offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Tigers and has been with the program since 2010, primarily working as the tight ends coach. In 2017 when Orgeron swiftly moved on from Matt Canada, he promoted Ensminger to offensive coordinator, a move that was questioned by many.

However in his three-year tenure he led some truly special offenses, guiding the Tigers in 2018 to average 402 yards and 32.4 points per game en route to a Fiesta Bowl win. That offseason, Orgeron brought Joe Brady over from the New Orleans Saints to implement the spread offense, a move that Ensminger embraced fully.

The result was the best offense in college football history, averaging 569 yards per game and scoring a college football record 726 points and eventually knocking off Clemson to win the program's fourth national championship.

There were certainly moments this season, but ultimately the LSU offense wasn't able to capture the magic from a year ago, something that became increasingly difficult with all of the opt-outs, including Ja'Marr Chase before the season and the injury to quarterback Myles Brennan during the year.

With five coaches now out the door or reassigned, it leaves LSU with only running backs coach Kevin Faulk, receivers coach Mickey Joseph, offensive line coach James Cregg and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond left at their respective position groups. Needless to say, Orgeron will be a busy bee over the coming weeks and months filling out his staff while also trying to convince players to return for one more season on the bayou.