LSU Still With Answers to Figure Out Before SEC Opener with Mississippi State

As the Tigers make their final preparations before heading to Starkville for the 2021 SEC opener, there are still important decisions that need to be made.

Starting with the loss of Derek Stingley, who is very questionable to play this weekend, the purple and gold have penciled in the likes of Dwight McGlothern or even Jay Ward as potential starters opposite Elias Ricks. Against the Bulldogs air raid offense, this group will need to be at its best in the hopes of slowing down Will Rogers and a talented group of receivers.

But the questions around the team don't stop there. As kickoff draws closer, the program is still trying to figure out who will start at left tackle. Cam Wire was able to return on a limited basis this week but his status is far from certain. LSU has tried young players like Garrett Dellinger and Xavier Hill at the spot but it's a decision that could very well wind up being a rotation basis.

"We're still gonna look at it, gonna look at practice," Orgeron said. "We're gonna make a gameday decision. Garrett Dellinger, Anthony Bradford are fighting for it. Cam Wire practiced a little bit but we'll see where he's at."

Orgeron has been impressed with the freshman Dellinger's adjustment but considers him to be more of a natural right tackle or guard in the future.

As far as other players who are out, Orgeron mentioned wide receiver Chris Hilton is out indefinitely but didn't go into details. The team is also waiting to hear back on the status of both John Emery and Kevontre Bradford as they are practicing with the team. Emery is trying to clear himself from an academic issue that could have a decision sometime Friday while Bradford is still waiting on eligibility after transferring to and from Oklahoma this offseason.

"John isn't eligible and we haven't heard anything on Tre Bradford," Orgeron said. "The rest of the guys are ready to play, Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner are gonna play. Let's see how it goes but I plan on playing them all."