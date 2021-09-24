September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

LSU Still With Answers to Figure Out Before SEC Opener with Mississippi State

Team still looking for left tackle, latest on the run game
Author:
Publish date:

As the Tigers make their final preparations before heading to Starkville for the 2021 SEC opener, there are still important decisions that need to be made.

Starting with the loss of Derek Stingley, who is very questionable to play this weekend, the purple and gold have penciled in the likes of Dwight McGlothern or even Jay Ward as potential starters opposite Elias Ricks. Against the Bulldogs air raid offense, this group will need to be at its best in the hopes of slowing down Will Rogers and a talented group of receivers.

But the questions around the team don't stop there. As kickoff draws closer, the program is still trying to figure out who will start at left tackle. Cam Wire was able to return on a limited basis this week but his status is far from certain. LSU has tried young players like Garrett Dellinger and Xavier Hill at the spot but it's a decision that could very well wind up being a rotation basis.

"We're still gonna look at it, gonna look at practice," Orgeron said. "We're gonna make a gameday decision. Garrett Dellinger, Anthony Bradford are fighting for it. Cam Wire practiced a little bit but we'll see where he's at."

Orgeron has been impressed with the freshman Dellinger's adjustment but considers him to be more of a natural right tackle or guard in the future. 

As far as other players who are out, Orgeron mentioned wide receiver Chris Hilton is out indefinitely but didn't go into details. The team is also waiting to hear back on the status of both John Emery and Kevontre Bradford as they are practicing with the team. Emery is trying to clear himself from an academic issue that could have a decision sometime Friday while Bradford is still waiting on eligibility after transferring to and from Oklahoma this offseason. 

"John isn't eligible and we haven't heard anything on Tre Bradford," Orgeron said. "The rest of the guys are ready to play, Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner are gonna play. Let's see how it goes but I plan on playing them all."

USATSI_16737271
Football

LSU Still With Answers to Figure Out Before SEC Opener with Mississippi State

24 seconds ago
USATSI_16692388
Football

Edge Rusher BJ Ojulari's Game Soaring for LSU Defense at Just the Right Time

1 hour ago
USATSI_16784407
Football

Why LSU Football Should Lean Into Youth Movement at Wide Receiver

2 hours ago
USATSI_16785981
Football

Tiger Predictions: LSU Offense Continues Upward Trend in SEC Opening Win Over Bulldogs

1 hour ago
USATSI_16784423
Football

LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Goes Down With Injury, Status Questionable

18 hours ago
USATSI_16784515
Football

How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football's SEC Opener Against Mississippi State

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_15917438
Football

Inside LSU Kicker Cade York's Endorsement Deal With Velveeta

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16782336
Football

The State of the LSU Football Running Back Room Heading into SEC Play

Sep 23, 2021