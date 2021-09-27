LSU Still Waiting to Hear on Derek Stingley and John Emery, Offensive Line Getting Healthy

As LSU prepares to enter its most difficult slate of the schedule, the future of a number of players is very much up in the air.

Starting with star cornerback Derek Stingley, coach Ed Orgeron said the team is still waiting to hear back on a definitive diagnosis and potential timeline for Stingley's lower leg injury. Stingley's father told the Jordy Culotta Show on Monday that they were getting a second opinion on the route to take but that Stingley's career with the program was not over.

As the Tigers dive further and further into conference play, getting the All-American back on the field will be a necessity to stay above water in the SEC. Running back John Emery is also stuck in wait and see mode as the program waits on a decision about his eligibility for this week.

The junior back was ruled inelgible for academic reasons but is fighting the ruling with the NCAA, most recently sending more information in the hopes of getting his eligibility back. Orgeron said the program is expecting to hear something definitive before the Auburn game and in the meantime, Emery is continuing to practice with the team. Freshman Corey Kiner who also went down at one point during the win over Mississippi State should be fine for the home SEC opener.

There is good news for this offense, particularly up front as Orgeron said that left tackle Cam Wire is supposed to play this weekend after missing the last two games with an injury. Reserve offensive lineman Charles Turner could also potentially return this week against Auburn. In order for this offense to truly take the next step, Orgeron said the protection up front is the key to unlocking the potential.

"We have some guys that are getting knocked back, sometimes we have some holes, we just need to be more consistent," Orgeron said of the protection in the run game. "We need to do things better."

This team getting healthy for the critical part of conference play is a necessity, especially along the offensive line.