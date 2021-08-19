LSU's Derek Stingley, Mike Jones Land on ESPN Preseason Top-50 Draft Prospects

Stingley viewed as a top five pick, Jones has some work to do to solidify role with Tigers' defense

LSU's Derek Singley Jr. and Mike Jones Jr. were both listed in ESPN's preseason top-50 prospects ahead of the college football season. Stingley was named the No. 3 overall prospect by draft analyst Todd McShay while Jones made an appearance at No. 45.

Really since the first month of his freshman season, Stingley's trajectory has always been that of a top five pick in this upcoming draft. Standing at 6-foot-1, Stingley has elite athletic traits, instincts and technique that very few defensive backs possess coming out of college.

"Stingley has been a standout in college football for two seasons, bursting onto the scene with six interceptions as a freshman in 2019. The numbers weren't as eye-popping last season, but he still played a big role for LSU on defense," McShay wrote. "He is long, fast and physical, and he's the premier defensive back in this year's class with 20 passes broken up over two seasons. Versatility is also key for Stingley, who can play press-man, off-coverage, free safety and the overhang position. A bonus: Stingley also has experience returning punts."

Stingley still has something to prove as he did miss three games a season ago due to injury and illness. He'll also be in the running for many national awards this season including the Jim Thorpe Award and the Nagurski Award. All of the recognition will come with a bounce back season that should help the LSU defense rebound as well.

The junior cornerback is currently dealing with a fall camp injury and won't return until the week of the UCLA game according to coach Ed Orgeron. It will be a situation to continue to monitor.

As for Jones, the Clemson transfer arrived at LSU this summer and has fit in seamlessly with his new teammates. In talking with Jones recently during fall camp, his primary reason for transferring was moving from being more of an outside linebacker to playing in the box.

It's been an adjustment for Jones, who still has some work to do to win over the coaches. Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville, Nevonteque Strong and Jared Small have all had strong camps and been the names first off the tongue of Orgeron during his press conferences.

“It’s been a challenge,” Jones said. “Since high school, my game has been more outside and it’s a different game. It’s a lot more physical and faster, but I have great teammates and great coaches and they've helped me develop as fast as I can. There’s a lot of competition in that linebacker room, so I’m trying not to get left behind. I’ve gotten better and we’ve gotten better as a whole.”

A transfer out of Clemson, Jones plays the overhang position and brings serious versatility to the LSU defense. He has range both in coverage and against the run, but he is still developing," McShay wrote. "I picture him potentially as a weakside or sub-package dime linebacker in the NFL. In 10 games last season at Clemson, Jones had 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble."



It would be surprising if Jones doesn't eventually become a significant part of this LSU defense in 2021. Regardless, both he and Stingley are viewed as high level players in this upcoming draft and will be key in getting this defense back on the right track.