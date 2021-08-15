Sports Illustrated home
LSU's Derek Stingley to Be Held Out Longer Than Expected as a Precaution

Injuries starting to mount for purple and gold as team scrimmage sees first day of tackling in fall camp
Author:
Publish date:

LSU will hold star cornerback Derek Stingley out a longer than initially expected, Ed Orgeron confirmed to reporters. Orgeron says Stingley will be held out likely through next week as an abundance of caution due to a "minor camp injury" he suffered early in fall camp.

The Tigers held their first preseason scrimmage of the season on Saturday afternoon and were not only down Stingley but running mate Elias Ricks as well, who is dealing with a camp injury.

"I think we're going to have to give [Derek] a little bit more time," Orgeron said. "Eli Ricks is perhaps going to come back in some capacity next week. I think it's going to take Derek, this is more of a precautionary measure, we don't want to bring him out when he's not full speed, it may take more than a week. He's going to be fine, it's just we want to make sure when he comes back he doesn't reinjure it."

The Tigers have had multiple players already go down with injuries and the team hasn't even really started tackling yet. The Tigers tackled for the first time all camp during the first scrimmage yet players are starting to get nicked up.

Defensive lineman Glen Logan broke his foot doing a drill, Tyrion Davis-Price has missed time with a camp injury and multiple players have been seen sporting the gold non-contact jersey's in practice. Orgeron said it's a bit concerning that these injuries are cropping up before the Tigers go full speed but that there haven't been any major injuries to this point. 

"That is a concern and I think a lot of it is just the running and although the guys aren't hitting, they're going full speed, they're working hard and these are all little camp injuries that are going to get healed," Orgeron said. "The little amount of hitting we've done, this is a larger amount of injuries."

