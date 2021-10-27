Report: LSU Linebacker Navonteque Strong Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The hits keep coming for LSU through injury and the transfer portal. Linebacker Navonteque Strong became the latest LSU player to enter the NCAA transfer portal amid the impending changes within the program.

Strong, a JUCO transfer out of Mississippi, will join receiver Koy Moore in the portal according to a report from Tiger Details. The Tigers have now lost two players in the last two weeks to the portal amid multiple injuries throughout the roster as well.

Strong appeared in all eight games for the Tigers this season but his playing time had decreased over the last few weeks. He didn’t record a tackle in three of the last four games, totaling 17 on the season with 1.5 tackles for a loss.

There was plenty of expectations for Strong when he arrived back in the spring, with Ed Orgeron calling him one of the best tackling linebackers on the roster.

A group that entering the season was quite strong has all of the sudden lost Jared Small to injury and now Strong to the transfer portal. There will be even added pressure on Damone Clark to lead this group that also includes Mike Jones, Micah Baskerville, Josh White, Antoine Sampah and Greg Penn.

Sampah, White and Penn are three highly recruited players over the last two cycles who could be in for added playing time considering how the depth shakes out over the next month or so.

It’s certainly not unexpected for a team with an impending coaching change to undergo some sort of roster overhaul and Strong most certainly won’t be the last.



