Highly Touted 2022 Linebacker, LSU Target Harold Perkins Reopens Recruitment

Perkins set to visit Baton Rouge this weekend ahead of national signing day

The race for 2022 linebacker Harold Perkins just got a little more interesting. On Monday, Perkins announced on social media that he was decommitting from Texas A&M and opening his recruitment back up. 

A highly touted prospect and one of the best linebackers in the high school ranks, Perkins is set to visit Baton Rouge this weekend ahead of the Feb. 2 national signing day, giving the Tigers one last chance to make their pitch to Perkins. 

Perkins has produced 93 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries, 13 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal in his last two seasons at Cypress Park High School. With linebacker still a clear need for this program, LSU getting Perkins on campus for a visit with the new staff is a huge win for Brian Kelly. 

Rest assured the purple and gold will roll out the red carpet for Perkins, a Louisiana native, especially with just one other linebacker in DeMario Tolan signed to the 2022 class. Tolan and Perkins would make for one of the best linebacker hauls in this class and paint a very clear picture on the future of the linebacker room. 

As for immediate need, LSU did just see the return of Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr. so the purple and gold appear to have two veteran frontrunners for the starting positions in 2022. That's not to say Perkins couldn't come in and immediately contribute as snaps are completely up for grabs with new defensive coordinator Matt House, who's coaching with the Kansas City Chiefs at the moment. 

