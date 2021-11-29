Report: LSU Making "Aggressive Push" for Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly

Kelly the third active winningest coach in college football, has been with the Irish since 2010

LSU might have its next target as football coach. The Tigers are reportedly making a strong push to bring in Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as its next coach, according to Brody Miller of The Athletic.

Kelly is the third active winningest coach in college football, having spent the last 12 seasons in South Bend and having a 263-96 record over his entire career. The longtime coach of the Irish was part of an early list of candidates the Tigers reached out too but didn't get much in terms of a positive response.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has reported that LSU has been "trying to make it happen" with Kelly but haven't received reciprocation from Kelly's end.

Scott Woodward has been known to go "big game hunting" throughout his career as an administrator and Kelly fits the resume in terms of purely on the field results. He's been to the College Football Playoff twice and lost both games as Notre Dame's coach but is 6-5 in bowl games over his career. Kelly has struggled in postseason games with the Irish, which is obviously a huge priority for LSU year in and year out.

Where it gets tricky with Kelly is there's an outside shot Notre Dame could get into the College Football Playoff this season as well, boasting an 11-1 record and not having to play in a conference championship this weekend. In a world of hypotheticals what if one or two of Cincinnati, Oklahoma State or Alabama lose this weekend?

A one loss Notre Dame team has been good enough to make it to the playoff in the past and that would really put the Tigers at a disadvantage. Even if Kelly asks for an extra week to see how the conference championships play out, that's precious time LSU could be using with recruits and current players on the roster to manage.

Not many programs can sell to potentially interested candidates that's its last three coaches have won championships. Kelly's a big name and could very well happen but doesn't come without its fair share of risks either.