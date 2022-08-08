LSU Targets Set Commitment Dates

The Tigers 2023 class could take another leap this week with two Louisiana prospects set to make their college decisions. We’ve seen the Tigers dominate this cycle, but this program is showing no signs of slowing down.

Four-star quarterback Rickie Collins, who decommitted from Purdue a week ago, is set to make his announcement Wednesday, August 10th. The Louisiana native has been LSU’s No. 1 target for quite some time now as they look to land a signal-caller in the 2023 cycle.

Collins has continued staying in contact with the Tigers over the last few months, keeping his options open despite being committed to the Boilermakers at the time. Now, LSU sits in great position to land a quarterback.

The elite gunslinger took to social media to make his decommitment announcement:

“I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I could make a difference at this great university. I would like to thank some members of the coaching staff for attempting to make me feel welcome. However, this process has been ever evolving and that of a humbling experience. With the recent changes in my recruitment process and the lapse in communication, my family and I have decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment,” Collins wrote.

Related: Louisiana Prospects Trimming Lists, Commitments Soon

The next piece to this class will be with four-star safety Kylin Jackson. The Zachary native was set to make his college announcement Monday, August 8th, but has decided to push his commitment date back and decide Saturday, August 13th.

LSU appears to be in the lead with Jackson’s recruitment, but things are never official until a commitment is announced. A standout from Zachary High School, Jackson is a pure athlete who could provide the Tigers with another versatile player in an already stacked 2023 class.

Related: Five-Star Phenom Locks in Official Visit

The #KeepKylinHome trend became a development after the commitment of five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Jackson has certainly felt the love via social media. A key in-state target, to secure the dynamic athlete would give the Tigers some more firepower in the secondary.

Adding the duo of Louisiana prospects to this 2023 class would bring the Tigers to 20 commits in the 2023 cycle, making a significant push to a Top-5 class in the country.