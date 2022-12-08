LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.

In 2021, Taylor played in 12 games with three starts while adding six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Taylor wrote on social media:

“I am thankful for my time at LSU, however it is time for a change,” Taylor said on Twitter. “I have entered my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. I will forever remember the memories I made at LSU, however all good things come to an end. Excited to see what is next!”

The Tigers are now down to one scholarship tight end on roster in Mason Taylor, but have reinforcements on the way. LSU has 2023 commit Mac Markway signing his letter of intent on Early Signing Day and will enroll in January.

Brian Kelly and his staff are also currently looking to add 2023 prospect Jackson McGohan to their class as well. McGohan will be in Baton Rouge this weekend on a visit after recently decommitting from Cincinnati.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”