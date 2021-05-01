LSU Football Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. Selected by Carolina Panthers In Second Round

LSU receiver Terrace Marshall has been viewed as a bubble first round pick since before the 2020 season. After a successful, healthy seven games for the Tigers, Marshall was drafted No. 59 overall by the ....

It was a bit perplexing to see Marshall slip all the way to the Panthers at pick No. 59 and to see 10 receivers selected over him was equally surprising to many. But Marshall couldn't have asked for a better outcome, reuniting with former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady in Carolina.

Marshall was a redzone hound over his final two seasons at LSU, paritcularly with Brady, Burrow and company in 2019. It's a seamless fit that saw Marshall score 13 touchdowns during that championship run.



In 19 games over his final two years, Marshall was exactly the kind of weapon LSU wanted to utilize in redzone situations, hauling in 23 touchdowns during that span. He's also proven to be faster than most expected in his 6-foot-4 frame as he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash during the LSU pro day.

He's got all of the talent and physical measurements to be a dominant NFL receiver in the slot or on the outside. In fact the only concern that will keep him from potentially being drafted Thursday night is his health concerns. A fractured foot in the 2019 season and a significant leg injury during his senior year of high school limited his freshman season with the Tigers, though he did prove to scouts he could be a No. 1 option and stay healthy during the 2020 season.

“The NFL, at the end of the day, it’s still the game of football. It’s a thing I’ve been doing my whole life, it’s second nature to me," Marshall said. "So I feel like everything that I did in college I’ll be able to carry it on to the NFL, using my mental more, being more smart on the field. I feel like it’ll all translate there, my hard work, I feel like it’ll all pay off.”



