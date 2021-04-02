LSU's Terrace Marshall Excited to See Where He Lands After Proving Worthy of First Round Pick

Terrace Marshall felt he had more to prove. Entering his junior season, Marshall, who was a highly touted recruit, nevertheless was the third option in his first two seasons with the Tigers as Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase made their monumental climb up the college football hierarchy.

Marshall had the body and was the redzone threat Joe Burrow utilized in that 2019 national championship season. But he wanted to prove to NFL organgizations that he could be the No. 1 guy for an elite offense.

While LSU's offense certainly went through its struggles in 2020, Marshall in seven games was elite. In a shortened season, Marshall recorded 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns, which was among the very best in the SEC despite electing to sit out the final three games of the season. He left the program tied with his teammate Chase in career touchdowns with 23 and immediately went to work preparing for the 2021 draft.

Throughout the last several months, Marshall has trained while also learning the business side of the NFL, something that he hasn't necessarily leaned on any one person for guidance, but rather is learning bit by bit as he goes.

“Everything is a business. As soon as you get out of college, you instantly got to start handling your business. Whether it’s getting your money right with taxes, getting everything in the real world right," Marshall said. "It’s just teaching me you’ve got to grow up fast, just stay on your Ps and Qs. It’s the real world and you’ve got to get yourself ready for it."

On the field, Marshall prides himself on being the most prepared player he can be and that starts in the film room and knowing everything he can about the defensive back opposite him. It's a skill he knows will translate well to the NFL and help him adapt to the game upon being drafted.

"I feel like everything that I did in college I’ll be able to carry it on to the NFL, using my mental more, being more smart on the field. I feel like it’ll all translate there, my hard work, I feel like it’ll all pay off.”

Marshall came in as a fringe first round pick but after an extremely productive pro day, it would be surprising if Marshall fell out of the top 32 picks. He ran an absurd 4.38 40-yard dash and lept 39 inches on the vertical jump, surpassing many expectations. With his 6-foot-4 frame, those are elite level scores and with all 32 teams in attendance, likely made quite an impression.

He was asked after the event just what a team would be getting in him, noting his versatility to play in the slot and on the outside as well as his hard work as the two attributes he's most proud of.

"What separates me from everybody is that versatility on the field. You’re just going to be getting a great teammate overall, you’re going to be able to get a hard worker," Marshall said. "If not the hardest (worker) in the room, one of the hardest workers in the receiver room. You’re just going to get that dog, someone who takes advantage of the opportunities you’re given and don’t take it for granted. Overall, a great person, great leadership, I’m going to make everyone around me better.”