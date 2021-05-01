LSU’s Terrace Marshall Excited to Reunite With Joe Brady in NFL

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall waited longer than expected to hear his name called in this year’s 2021 NFL Draft, but the wait was worthwhile.

After being selected No. 59 overall by the Carolina Panthers, Marshall gets to reunite with former LSU coordinator, Joe Brady, who is now the offensive coordinator in Carolina.

Marshall had a spectacular 2020 campaign after catching 48 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games for the Tigers. He also logged impressive measurements at his LSU Pro Day, grabbing the attention of NFL evaluators with a 4.38 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical.

“You’re just going to be getting a great teammate overall, you’re going to be able to get a hard worker,” Marshall said. “If not the hardest (worker) in the room, one of the hardest workers in the receiver room. You’re just going to get that dog, someone who takes advantage of the opportunities you’re given and don’t take it for granted. Overall, a great person, great leadership, I’m going to make everyone around me better.”

During Marshall’s three seasons in Death Valley, he was one of LSU’s most prominent red zone threats, virtually living in the end zone with 23 of his 106 receptions accounting for touchdowns.

Marshall played a key role in Joe Brady’s system in LSU’s historic 2019 season, catching 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The reuniting of Brady and Marshall will be something to keep an eye on in a loaded NFC South. After trading for Sam Darnold just weeks ago and getting a fully healthy Christian McCaffery for the 2021 season, the Panthers will be a force in an offensive powerhouse of a division.

With receivers D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and now Terrace Marshall, it appears Brady now has all the offensive weapons necessary to take this Carolina team to the next level with second year Head Coach Matt Rhule.

“We’re gonna go out there and just eat,” Marshall said on the trio of him, Moore and Anderson coming into next season.

Brady now has his guy, who many scouts believe has all the intangibles to be the best receiver in this class. The bond Brady and Marshall grew during LSU’s historic 2019 season proved to be genuine as things come full circle for the two at the next level.

“Our relationship was a big part of this. I appreciate the organization giving me the chance to show out. I promise they won’t regret it,” Marshall said.

Drawing comparisons from LSU great, Justin Jefferson, Marshall will join a long list of Tiger standouts to reach the next level in the NFL.

"Not too many people are 6-2, 200-plus and run a 4.3, and are able to make plays on the ball like Terrace does," Brady said after the pick. "When the ball's in the air, Terrace always finds a way to come down with it, and I think he showcased that every time he was on the football field. Not a lot of games but a lot of production.

"There's not a player that works harder and is more dedicated to his craft than Terrace."