Were New Orleans Saints About to Draft LSU’s Terrace Marshall?

As the New Orleans Saints second round pick, No. 60 overall, drew near, there was one name on the board who had began to slip. LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr., for what was likely injury concerns, fell out of the first round and was sliding a bit further than many of the projections had the former Tigers' standout going.

One of the many positions of need for the Saints leading up to the draft was a receiver, preferably a player who could fill that No. 2 outside role next to Michael Thomas. In an inside look at the Carolina Panthers draft weekend, one of the stories was about the selection of Marshall.

Carolina held the No. 59 overall pick in the draft, one before New Orleans and according to the story, was tipped off that the Saints were going to select Marshall No. 60 overall.

"Marshall was quickly becoming one of those guys whose name was beginning to stick out on the board, with not much space above him, but a lot of space below at his position," Panther writer Darin Gantt wrote. "He was becoming a value guy. Then someone got a call that the Saints were about to take Marshall 60th overall, and the Panthers shifted gears, taking Marshall in the 59th spot instead."

To the dismay of many LSU fans, the Saints have not drafted LSU players high in the draft over the last 15 years, the highest being Devery Henderson in the second round of the 2004 draft. If Marshall had fallen to pick No. 60, it would've been an interesting and likely beloved selection for many Louisiana fans of both teams.

Marshall of course grew up in Bossier City, Louisiana and was a highly touted recruit, winning a national championship in 2019 in the Superdome, including the final touchdown of the game. Instead, Marshall will now be facing New Orleans twice a year as the Saints selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner with their second round selection.

He would've filled a need in the Saints offense and while Marshall couldn't have wound up in a much better spot than the Panthers and Joe Brady, it would've been fun watching him in black and gold as well.