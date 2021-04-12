Report: Thaddeus Moss Claimed By Cincinnati Bengals, Reunites With LSU Teammate Joe Burrow

For many weeks now, LSU fans have been clammering for a reunion between Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. But on Monday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals had claimed former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, reuniting the championship winning duo.

Moss initially signed with the Washington Football Team after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and was released three days ago. The Bengals also had shown interest in Moss after the draft but because Washington called first, Moss elected to sign with the Football Team.

Burrow and Moss formed quite the pairing during that 2019 season, combining for 47 receptions and 570 yards, both LSU records for a tight end. The duo stepped up even more come playoff time as Moss would catch two touchdowns against Oklahoma and another against Clemson in the national championship.

"I think what Thad does is rare. He's super smart and understands the timing and spacing of zone coverage, understanding where he is on progressions," Burrow said before the championship game. "That's something that you don't see a lot in college football players."

Moss and Burrow became very close in their time with the LSU program as Moss, along with the other offensive linemen were the first people Burrow thanked during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.

"Everybody was watching and I almost teared up. Everybody was just so happy for him," Moss said after the Heisman ceremony. "Me, Joe and Clyde. I mean that's the group and we were the two that talked about getting emotional watching it."

Now, all eyes will be on the Bengals to see if the LSU reunion continues with Burrow, Moss and Chase via the 2021 NFL Draft.