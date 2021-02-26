Landing These Three In State Prospects Would Solidify LSU Football’s 2022 Class in Elite Status

The Tigers are off to a fantastic recruiting start, and there are at least three key recruits LSU needs to bring into the class of 2022 to accomplish its recruiting goals.

As it has been mentioned prior, the 2022 in-state talent pool is tremendous. If LSU signed nothing but in-state players for 2022, it could easily sign a top 10 class. Yes, truly, this is a banner year for Louisiana high school football prospects, and we all know how deep the talent runs in the Pelican State. Here are three prospects to keep an eye on moving forward.

LSU holds an advantage that few college football programs can do, and that’s being located in a city that consistently produces big-time Division I recruits. One of the best players for the class of 2022 would be Istrouma High School running back Le’veon Moss.

If you need an every-down back, this young man can provide that. Running inside the tackles and grinding out yardage is his main trait, as he’s a workhorse running back. What’s more impressive would be his overall skillset.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound running back possesses the speed to the perimeter to score long touchdowns, a great stiff arm, bounces off tacklers, provides a good jump cut, grinds for extra yards after contact, and he’s a north-south runner that does not dance and waste opportunities.

Moss is the type of back the Tigers have long since utilized within its rushing attacks. He’s being recruited by the nation’s top programs, and LSU is one of the favorites. As for competition, keep an eye out for the Crimson Tide as it's usually the one program that consistently gives the Tigers a run for in-state players, but LSU is considered the favorite.

Moving east 45 minutes to Ponchatoula High School, that’s where one can find star safety recruit Jacoby Matthews. Much like Moss, Matthews is a do-it-all player for his high school that plays quarterback and defensive back. He’s moved around to take advantage of his natural athleticism and football IQ.

The best part of Matthews’ game is that he finds the football on defense. In fact, the 6-foot-0, 205-pound safety seems like he’s waiting for the ball when it’s in the air. This instinctive ball hawk patrols the deep secondary like he knows the other team’s play calls. He’s just uncanny with how he’s in the right spot at the right time.

As for his skills, Matthews can make moves that few can match. Stopping and starting on a dime, moving laterally coming out of a sprint, and hitting the jets in a moment’s notice.

This young man will have his pick of schools. The usual suspects are in pursuit, including LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss to name a few. While the Tigers do not need to load up on safeties for 2022, they simply cannot miss on such a talented in-state prospect.

A third and final recruit to watch to discuss for 2022 would be Shazz Preston from the small Mississippi River community town of St. James. The Tigers have always prioritized players in this southern section of Louisiana, and Preston will not be an exception.

He’s special with the ball in his hands, and the 6-foot-0, 190-pound Preston is really difficult for a cornerback to keep up with as Preston makes hard cuts in his routes look easy. This is the in-state playmaker that LSU and every major college program would love to add to its roster.

Preston is intriguing for LSU’s wide-open offense because he’s not just a one-trick pony. He could play in the slot, be the outside wide receiver responsible for taking the top off a defense, and he’s capable of being moved around from play to play to keep defenses honest. As for recruiting, the Tigers will be in a battle.

Mississippi State signed Preston’s older brother, Shawn Preston, and he will be a junior for the Bulldogs this fall. The safety actually led Mississippi State with 11 tackles when playing against LSU this past September in the Bulldogs victory in Death Valley.

Beyond Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia are all possible destinations amongst many offers. LSU will likely be in a battle until he actually signs his letter of intent on national signing day. Preston is a special player and schools will come after him even if he did in fact commit to LSU early.

Overall, the class of 2022 is headed in the right direction for LSU. Continuing to land the elite in-state prospects will continue to be a priority for the Tigers.