Three Observations from LSU Football's 2021 Spring Game

All impressions from the spring game need to be taken with a grain of salt. While it's always important to get that first look to see who's maybe taken that next step in their development or what a new offense or defense looks like, at the end of the day it's one two-hour scrimmage where the program is trying to be competitive while at the same time not pony up all its tricks.

While it's easy to get caught up in the first viewing, there were some important takeaways from the game and some positive trends both sides of the ball can build on.

Defense Wins the Day Through Playmaking, Lack of Explosive Plays

Everyone wanted to see what this new defense would look like under Daronte Jones and it didn't disappoint. The Tigers made plenty of plays, including five interceptions between the two teams to go along with eight "sacks" and 14 tackles for a loss.

But you can even throw the stats aside for a moment. The real improvement came from the communication of the players, a problem that led to multiple explosive plays a game during the 2020 season. It was easy to see from an early stage that communication was not lacking, particularly among the secondary players.

Ed Orgeron told media after the game that Jones and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond have done a fantastic job working together over the last few weeks and it's shown with the way the back half of the defense has responded.

"We didn't have Eli Ricks, who's going to be coming at corner. Then we have some talented young safeties coming, but I think that Daronte Jones and Corey Raymond have done a tremendous job of playing more zone coverage," Orgeron said. "Knowing that we're battered and beaten a little bit. We know that we have to switch some stuff off, but I tell you what, this Daronte Jones is a talented, talented football coach. I think our players have taken a liking to him, respect him, but also want to play hard for him."

That last part, that part about "always wanting to play hard him" is just something that you simply couldn't say last season. It's early and there's still an uphill climb but if these communication errors are clearly a sign of the past, then LSU should expect some level of improvement from its defense in 2021.

Unsung Players Throughout Spring Step Up in Major Way

We've heard about how Jay Ward has improved since moving to safety, how the quarterbacks have been battling and the growth of linebacker Damone Clark over the last several weeks. But as is the case with most first impressions, there are players who shine that come completely out of left field.

It turns out a pair of fifth year seniors, receiver Jontre Kirklin and linebacker Jared Small, were those two players. Kirklin was phenomenal in the slot as he recorded catches for both the White and Purple team's throughout the day, combining for 16 catches for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He showed flashes of his potential game changing speed during the 2020 season, most notably against Vanderbilt but never really shined outside of that game. Sophomore Kayshon Boutte certainly took notice of the strong performance from Kirklin.

"I honestly think he was slept on," Boutte said. "I think today he kind of stepped up and showed he could be another wide receiver in the passing game that can make an impact."

As for Small, the walk on fifth year senior has never had an opportunity like he did Saturday. But with Navonteque Strong, another spring camp darling, being a late game scratch, it was Small who drew the start next to Clark and proved he's a player worth monitoring moving forward.

He recorded 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and an interception for the Purple team, drawing praise from Orgeron and his teammates alike.

"It's good to see. To be honest with you, Jared Small's had a great spring and I haven't mentioned him, but he's going to play for us," Orgeron said. "He's played very well and Jontre has had a good spring. He was limited by some days that he was hurt, but I'm very proud of those guys. Those guys are fifth year seniors, very experienced and both of them had a good game. It was good to see, but that's what we've been seeing every day in practice."

Tigers Offense True to Its Word

We heard all week long how the offense wouldn't show very many of its tricks during the spring game and that was largely true. Both offenses had its moments where the rhythm between the players looked a bit off but the core basics of what this offense will look like in the fall were implemented.

Getting back to the Joe Brady version of the offense was a must for Orgeron and the early signs of what Jake Peetz has brought to the offense were encouraging. Motions with running backs and empty sets were just a few of the scheme variations on display during the spring game.

While Orgeron was happy overall with the performance, he admitted there's plenty in the tank the Tigers still plan to install and expand upon over the next several months.

"Great job of bringing back Joe Brady's offense, seeing the plays that we ran in 2019. Doing a good job of spreading the football around and giving our players who are football athletes in space and let em make plays," Orgeron said. "I think they've done a tremendous job of that. We've got some work to do. I think that when we solidify the repetition between the quarterbacks and getting more quarterbacks the first and second team guys more reps, I think we're going to look a lot better."