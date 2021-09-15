Three LSU Football Players to Watch Closely Against Central Michigan

Two weeks into the 2021 season and LSU is still looking for players on offense who can be relied on week in and week out come SEC play. There are players who have had flashes of brilliance and almost as easily disappear.

But there are some who have shown great potential and promise to be key pieces in getting this offense back on track. Here are three players who are in for big nights against Central Michigan.

Corey Kiner (RB)

The freshman had a very productive outing against McNeese, rushing for 56 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Kiner will likely receive all the work he can handle against Central Michigan with only Tyrion Davis-Price's status known. There's a chance freshman Armoni Goodwin and sophomore Kevontre Bradford could be cleared but neither is certain to play, giving Kiner a great opportunity.

"I do believe that they need to touch the ball more and that's the same thing I saw in camp," Orgeron said of Kiner and Goodwin. "Those guys are dynamite, man. I think that both of them are going to be great backs."

Davis-Price is more of the north-south runner while Kiner has a little mor shiftiness to his style that makes him perfect for outside run schemes. Of course if Goodwin is cleared to play that'd be ideal as he took his lone outside run 21 yards, showing off a burst that none of the other LSU backs quite have.

Jack Bech (TE)

Outside of Kayshon Boutte, there has perhaps been no offensive weapon more consistent than the freshman tight end Bech. After a lone reception for 18 yards in the loss to UCLA, Bech was on the field early and often against McNeese and took advantage.

He hauled in four receptions for 57 yards with a long receptions of 24 yards in the win over the Cowboys, establishing himself as a consistent threat in the middle of the field. Bech made the transition from receiver to tight end upon arrival and is already making his presence felt as a mismatch for the Tigers.

"He's awesome, one of those guys with a work ethic that you can't really teach," center Liam Shanahan said. "Toughness, just has that kind of mojo to him. I love having him as a teammate. I'm a Patriots guy and he reminds me a little bit of Julian Edelman with his size. It's awesome to see him on the field and making plays."

Cade York (K)

Fresh off a record setting weekend against McNeese, you'd be hard pressed to find a college player better at his job than York at the moment. The junior is coming off a night where he drilled a 55 and 56 yard field goal, setting the Tiger Stadium record.

York already holds the program record of 57 yards, which he successfully made in the fog against Florida to upset the Gators in 2020. He's in such a groove that it really makes you wonder just how long his next field goal try will be from. Coach Ed Orgeron has hinted that he would be comfortable letting York give it a try from 60 yards out.

"I'd try at 60. It all depends on the game and how it's going," Orgeron said. "We don't want to do nothing stupid, but if we had a nice shot at 60, I'd let him try. I think he deserves."

Both of York's successful kicks against McNeese would've been easily good from 60 and his automatic range gives the LSU offensive players confidence that when they cross the 50, they're walking away with points.