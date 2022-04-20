Three Things We Hope to Learn at LSU Football Spring Game

Which quarterbacks stand out, how do Tigers divvy up the reps along offensive line?

With the Tigers spring game this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, Brian Kelly’s fresh-faced squad looks to showcase their talent in a competitive setting.

Despite this staff electing to do an offense versus defense format, the chance to get a game day feel in Death Valley is one this group is eager to get under their belt.

Camp has been a productive, beneficial time for LSU. Getting the “BK Takeover” rolling while landing a number of transfers, it’s put this team in position to get back to the standard this program holds themselves to. With a offense vs. defense style spring game, there will be opportunity to learn how both sides of the ball operate in a game setting.

Less than a handful of days away until the finale of spring camp, there will be a myriad of things to keep an eye on.

Here are a few of them we hope to see Saturday:

Quarterback Battle

It’s not just what LSU fans want to see, but most of the country is excited to get a first look at this weekend. Who will show out for the Tigers? Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier or early-enrollee Walker Howard?

It’s likely we see both Brennan and Daniels get some run with first-team, but don’t count out Nussmeier. The second-year quarterback has been dialed in throughout camp, making tight window throws and putting his scrambling ability on full display as well.

“He’s a young man that’s got an incredible amount of confidence,” Kelly said of Nussmeier after Saturday’s practice. “He’s going to fit in phone booth throws as well as anybody that I’ve been around, he’s got the makeup of a great quarterback. But there’s been this development technically that has been, from my perspective, great to see as we’ve gone through the spring.”

Despite Nussmeier showing flashes, this will be a day for Brennan and Daniels to separate themselves from the pack. The two veterans bring different dynamics to this offense where they can show their skill sets in front of a Tiger fan base and coaching staff who will be looking to see who has the edge come summer.

Offensive Line Rotations

An area that has gained attention all spring, offensive line coach Brad Davis will have all hands-on deck to solidify his rotation during Saturday’s game. It’s been a position where we’ve seen a myriad of different looks, but game day will give a better feel for what to expect come fall.

Adding a number of transfers and early enrollee Will Campbell into the mix, the offensive line will certainly be a position to monitor given the starting caliber guys in the locker room. One player during camp that has stood out is Charles Turner. Developing his body and getting in the weight room has put him in position to start this season.

“Definitely physical development. I’ve gotten a lot stronger. I’ve gained a lot more weight over the last couple of years,” Turner said. “When I was about 295 two years ago, I felt like (my weight) was a lot more sloppy. It was bad on my knees. This year I focused on more toning my body and instead of just eating, focusing on better eating habits and my body has gotten where I want it to be.”

Having Kelly at the helm of the program means the Tigers will be sure to have a solid offensive line. A coach who thrives at both recruiting and developing the big guys up front, this group will definitely see growth this season and it all starts in Saturday’s spring game.

Cornerback Depth

Throughout spring, there has been a tremendous level of concern regarding the Tigers depth at defensive back. Thin is an understatement for this cornerbacks group. Losing a flurry of guys to the transfer portal and Derek Stingley to the NFL Draft, it’s been an offseason of rebuilding this room.

Reeling in both Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha from Arkansas via the transfer portal, this LSU staff has been doing their best to work their magic in the portal, but still looking to add some bodies, it’s a work in progress.

Saturday’s spring game will give this program a chance to see exactly which type of corners they’ll need to attack over the summer. Being so thin at the position has its perks for defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks. It gives the young guys a chance to showcase their talent.

It’s likely Sage Ryan gets some significant snaps Saturday afternoon where he can show this staff what he’s capable of. The highly-touted recruit played sparingly his freshman year, but his time could be now given the vulnerability of this position group.