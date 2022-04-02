Tiger Practice Report: Takeaways From LSU Football Full Practice Viewing

The sights and sounds of a full practice under this new coaching regime presented enough opportunities to see some of the building blocks being established with this LSU football team.

From AC/DC’s “Shoot to Thrill” blasting on the speakers towards the end of practice to help with communication, to the one on one competition between multiple position groups, there’s undoubtedly strong, healthy battles being had across the roster. There were individual position drills, 1v1 and 7v7 drills throughout the course of the two hour practice but what stayed consistent was the energy from the coaches and players.

As far as injuries, Kayshon Boutte and Major Burns remained on the sidelines fully. There was also a new addition to the absentee report as cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse was not on the field for the duration of practice.

However offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger, who’s healing from a shoulder injury, was able to participate in most of the non-contact drills.

The last few periods of the day were full blown 11v11 where both Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier threw some very good passes. However the highlight of the session was a go route from Myles Brennan to Jaray Jenkins, which got the entire offensive staff pumped with “Let’s go!” and “Yeah!”

Brennan ran with the ones while Daniels ran with the twos during the 11v11 periods of practice. The senior led the first team offense all the way down the field but couldn’t punch it in the endzone.

There were also several individual stand outs throughout the practice, there were multiple notable sessions where players thrived. Defensive lineman Maason Smith in 1v1 drills obliterated o-lineman Xavier Hill but Hill also came back on the next rep and got the best of Smith and Ali Gaye.

The most consistent offensive line rotation continues to be Marcus Dumervil, Kardell Thomas, Charles Turner, Xavier Hill and Cam Wire, who have worked primarily with Brennan and Daniels.

Nabers made one of the catches of the day in 1v1 drills going up against Joe Foucha. He slipped, gathered and still had tough enough hands to make the grab. Transfer Kyren Lacy also got a step on Mekhi Garner for a nice catch during that session but Garner also was impressive in coverage during both the 7v7 and 11v11 portions of the practice.

Jay Ward was also working with the first team safeties while new transfer Greg Brooks also had a nice afternoon with a couple of interceptions.

Chris Hilton, Malik Nabers, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin were working on punt returns during the practice session as well.

Here are several videos taken throughout the two hour practice:

(Receivers and defensive backs tackling drill)

(Maason Smith, o-line and d-line 1v1 drills)

(Jay Ward interception in 1v1 drills)

(Myles Brennan deep ball completion)