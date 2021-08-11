What's the Latest News on Capacity at LSU Football Games This Fall?

LSU planning to be at 100% capacity for home opener against McNeese State on Sept. 11, will follow whatever state guidelines are released

LSU home games are right around the corner and the question on everyone's mind is what Tiger Stadium will look like come the Sept. 11 opener against McNeese State.

As of now, LSU is planning to be at 100% capacity for the 2021 season according to an LSU spokesman, but that is all subject to change based on what the state guidelines and protocols look like for outdoor events like football games. Guidelines and protocols are still being discussed at a university level but also at a state level so nothing has been firmly decided on at this time.

Again, it's important to note that this will be a very fluid process even once the season approaches. While LSU is planning for 100% capacity there is always the very real possibility that numbers take a turn for the worse and the athletic department and state will have to adapt.

It's why the LSU athletic department is strongly encouraging all of its athletes and fans to get vaccinated to ensure a fully packed and safe game day experience.

There are many decisions that still need to be made to ensure safety at packing 102,000 fans into Death Valley this season. One of the guidlines being discussed is whether or not masks will be required for entrance into the stadium. Governor John Bel Edwards just recently announced the return of a state wide mask mandate indoors.

Tiger Stadium is an outdoor venue so those kinds of details are what LSU and state lawmakers are deciding over the next several weeks. A more thorough list of protocols and guidelines will be released closer to the season according to the athletic department spokesman.

Additionally, the university has required that students show one of the following three things in order to be allowed on campus:

A negative COVID test no more than 5 days before arrival

A COVID vaccine

A positive test result no more than 90 days prior to your arrival on campus

Presenting one of those same requirements for students will be enforced for entrance into football games this season.

As for the LSU football team, it was recently announced that 98% of the team had been fully vaccinated. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte told media members this week that he's fully vaccinated and believes it's the right thing to do.

"I feel like if everyone wants a full Tiger Stadium, they gotta get vaccinated. I'm fully vaccinated and I advise it for everybody," Boutte said. "I feel like it's the right thing to do."