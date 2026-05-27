LSU Tigers Announce Kickoff Time, TV Details For LA Tech Game

The LSU Tigers are entering a massive season in Baton Rouge where the spotlight could be as bright as ever after the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin and all of the media attention he receives.

All eyes are set for LSU's season opener against the Clemson Tigers and the SEC opener against Kiffin's former Ole Miss squad in the third game of the year but sandwiched in the middle is a key test against Louisiana Tech where the Tigers can show off their potential ceiling.

The kickoff time for the LSU vs. LA Tech game on Saturday, Sept. 12 at home has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

LSU's Matchup vs. Louisiana Tech is More Important Than Fans Realize

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The LA Tech game comes at a pivotal point for LSU, which could potentially be coming off an emotional win over Clemson while also being in danger of looking ahead to the anticipated Kiffin vs. Ole Miss matchup in Week 3.

Though it's likely this season's talented LSU team walks away with a win regardless of how it comes, the Tigers have lost at home to Group of 5 programs in the past, most notably to Troy in 2017. LSU can use this game to show off its offensive firepower and defensive talent while also boosting analytics that the College Football Playoff committee could potentially factor in later in the season.

On the flip side of that, a close and ugly win won't do many favors for LSU in one of its easiest games of the season. Dominating LA Tech should be a top priority for the Tigers, who will have to emphasize not looking ahead to the upcoming Ole Miss game the following week given the drama that will surround Kiffin facing his former team.

LSU Football's 2026 Schedule

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt looks over at the sidelines during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is the full 2026 schedule for LSU:

Sept. 5 - vs. Clemson Tigers



Sept. 12 - vs. Louisiana Tech



Sept. 19 - at Ole Miss Rebels



Sept. 26 - vs. Texas A&M Aggies



Oct. 3 - vs. McNeese Cowboys



Oct. 10 - at Kentucky Wildcats



Oct. 17 - vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs



Oct. 24 - at Auburn Tigers



Oct. 31 - BYE



Nov. 7 - vs. Alabama Crimson Tide



Nov. 14 - vs. Texas Longhorns



Nov. 21 - at Tennessee Volunteers



Nov. 28 - at Arkansas Razorbacks

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