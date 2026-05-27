LSU Tigers Announce Kickoff Time, TV Details For LA Tech Game
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The LSU Tigers are entering a massive season in Baton Rouge where the spotlight could be as bright as ever after the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin and all of the media attention he receives.
All eyes are set for LSU's season opener against the Clemson Tigers and the SEC opener against Kiffin's former Ole Miss squad in the third game of the year but sandwiched in the middle is a key test against Louisiana Tech where the Tigers can show off their potential ceiling.
The kickoff time for the LSU vs. LA Tech game on Saturday, Sept. 12 at home has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
LSU's Matchup vs. Louisiana Tech is More Important Than Fans Realize
The LA Tech game comes at a pivotal point for LSU, which could potentially be coming off an emotional win over Clemson while also being in danger of looking ahead to the anticipated Kiffin vs. Ole Miss matchup in Week 3.
Though it's likely this season's talented LSU team walks away with a win regardless of how it comes, the Tigers have lost at home to Group of 5 programs in the past, most notably to Troy in 2017. LSU can use this game to show off its offensive firepower and defensive talent while also boosting analytics that the College Football Playoff committee could potentially factor in later in the season.
On the flip side of that, a close and ugly win won't do many favors for LSU in one of its easiest games of the season. Dominating LA Tech should be a top priority for the Tigers, who will have to emphasize not looking ahead to the upcoming Ole Miss game the following week given the drama that will surround Kiffin facing his former team.
LSU Football's 2026 Schedule
Here is the full 2026 schedule for LSU:
Sept. 5 - vs. Clemson Tigers
Sept. 12 - vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 19 - at Ole Miss Rebels
Sept. 26 - vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Oct. 3 - vs. McNeese Cowboys
Oct. 10 - at Kentucky Wildcats
Oct. 17 - vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Oct. 24 - at Auburn Tigers
Oct. 31 - BYE
Nov. 7 - vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Nov. 14 - vs. Texas Longhorns
Nov. 21 - at Tennessee Volunteers
Nov. 28 - at Arkansas Razorbacks
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7