What Texas A&M Does Better Than LSU And Why It Matters

Week 4 brings a revenge game to "Death Valley" for the LSU Tigers as they host the Texas A&M Aggies for the second straight season, looking to redeem themselves after their 49-25 loss against Mike Elko's squad.

With Lane Kiffin now at the helm in place of Brian Kelly, expect an offensive showdown between the two SEC squads, with Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt also joining the team, while Texas A&M retained offensive playmakers such as quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver, while also adding wideout Isaiah Horton from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, Texas A&M's biggest strength over the Tigers does not lie within the offense, and this is something that Kiffin needs to press into the minds of his men before the Aggies make the trip out to Baton Rouge.

Triumph in the Trenches

Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) waits for a snap during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One thing that Texas A&M has become known for over the years has been building and maintaining elite depth in the defensive line, both in terms of recruitment and overall personnel.

Even if the Aggies have been struggling record-wise, they have rarely failed to put a D-line on the field that doesn't have some sort of inkling of NFL-level talent.

Last year was a solid example, with the diverse number of playmakers that they had on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, such as Cashius Howell, Albert Regis, and Tyler Onyedim, just to name a few.

In the Southeastern Conference especially, games are often decided at the line of scrimmage, as elite rushing attacks are typically paired against stout defensive lineman and linebackers, making for a 60-minute chess match, where the Aggies were able to thrive in the latter stages of, with their defensive line wearing down the opposing offensive lines to the point where it eventually affected the quarterback timing and forced mistakes, giving A&M the edge in the end.

Why does this matter against the Tigers? Becuase, LSU historically thrives on the passing game and having quarterbacks that are comfortable pushing the ball vertically, and if A&M brings a dominating front four that can disrupt that rhythm, it will very much spell trouble for Kiffin's squad.

As great as A&M has been in recent years developing defensive lineman, LSU has been just as precise in their development under center at quarterback, but when Texas A&M's defensive line gets control of the game, well, let's just say that they're not called the "Wrecking Crew" for just fun and games.

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