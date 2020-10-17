Tigers in the NFL: Former LSU Players to Watch in Week Six

While the SEC has been going through its own recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the NFL has spent the better part of two weeks restructuring its season after the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both had minor outbreaks within its organizations.

But week six of the NFL season will carry on, meaning there are plenty of former Tigers back in action on Sunday. Here are a few to pay attention to this weekend.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)

Edwards-Helaire could soon face some competition in the backfield with the Chiefs electing to sign Le'Veon Bell this week. It'll likely be the last week we get to see the LSU first-rounder as the bellcow for the explosive Kansas City offense so he'll be a player to watch closely.

While he's had some success as an all purpose back in the month since his 138-yard debut, Edwards-Helaire hasn't eclipsed 65 yards rushing since week one and is also in search of his first touchdown since week one as well. A week six matchup against the Bills is a relatively favorable for Edwards-Helaire to get back on track and add some additional confidence for when Bell actually does arrive for practice next week.

The future is bright for the 21-year-old running back as both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid are big fans of his versatility and football IQ. But it does feel like his touches will be hindered a bit once Bell ingratiates himself in the offense.

Joe Burrow (QB)

Burrow is without a doubt coming off the most disappointing performance of his career. In a 27-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, Burrow completed just 19-of-30 passes for 183 yards and one interception, fumbling twice as well.

A couple of days after the loss, Burrow received a text message from Archie Manning, just a few words of encouragement as the two have kept in contact since Burrow was a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy in the summer of 2019. Burrow also relies on advice from Peyton Manning, who has experience being the No. 1 overall pick.

"Those guys want to help and you'd be dumb not to take advantage of those opportunities," Burrow said. "Archie texts me every week and that means a lot to not only me but my family as well."

The going doesn't get any easier for Burrow and the Bengals this week with a tough Indianapolis Colts defense next on the schedule. The Colts are allowing 16.6 points per game to opposing offenses.

Jarvis Landry (WR)

With the news that fellow teammate Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home with an illness on Thursday, Landry could be in line for an increase in targets. Landry is dealing with a hip injury of his own and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though he did practice on Friday which is good news for his availability.

While it was announced that Beckham tested negative and is available to play Sunday, Cleveland does have a favorable matchup this weekend. The Browns are a run first team but are facing a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed its fair share of passing yards through the first quarter of the season.

After a slow start to the season, Landry has seen an increase in numbers over the last two weeks, catching nine passes for close to 150 yards. Those numbers should continue even if Beckham is available to help carry the load.